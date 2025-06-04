CDO PowerCircle Launches Free Audit to Help Firms Find and Recover Millions in Lost Business Value

Free assessment reveals hidden business losses and delivers clear strategies to leverage inclusion for driving growth, cutting costs, and expanding markets.

In hundreds of organizations with 5,000 to 10,000 employees, we uncovered consistent patterns of lost value, ranging from $90 million to $180 million per company, due to unaddressed inclusion gaps” — Joseph Santana, Chairman of the CDO PowerCircle and Futurist

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, June 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The CDO PowerCircle, the premier association equipping inclusion leaders to drive measurable business value, has launched a groundbreaking free Inclusion Opportunity Assessment Audit to help U.S. companies identify and recover untapped business value lost through missed inclusion opportunities—estimated to cost U.S. companies over $1 trillion annually, according to a recent report by Accenture.

In its study titled "Inclusion Matters: The Economic Impact of Inclusion and Diversity," Accenture found that narrowing global inclusion gaps by just 50% could boost profits by a staggering $3.7 trillion. In alignment with these findings, the CDO PowerCircle’s audit provides organizations with a data-driven, strategic lens to locate hidden inefficiencies and accelerate performance.

“In hundreds of recent scans of organizations with 5,000 to 10,000 employees, we uncovered consistent patterns of lost value—ranging from $90 million to $180 million per company—due to unaddressed inclusion gaps,” said Joseph Santana, Chair of the CDO PowerCircle and a nationally recognized DEI futurist. “We created this audit to give leaders a mirror, showing them exactly where they’re leaving money and talent performance on the table.”

Unlike traditional DEI assessments that center on compliance or culture, this initiative focuses squarely on the business-critical impact of inclusion gaps—including lost revenue, reduced operational efficiency, stunted innovation cycles, and missed market opportunities.

How the Audit Works

The Inclusion Opportunity Assessment Audit draws on publicly available information, including corporate websites, press releases, investor communications, executive interviews, and public DEI reports. Analysts also evaluate employee sentiment from platforms like Glassdoor, LinkedIn, and social media.

This 360-degree diagnostic results in:

• A custom 4-page executive briefing identifying inclusion-related gaps and benchmarks;

• A complimentary 30-minute consult to walk through findings and actionable strategies.

These recommendations are designed to help companies improve business performance through inclusive leadership, not as a social obligation, but as a competitive advantage.

“This isn’t about critique—it’s about capability,” said Santana. “Inclusion is one of the most under-leveraged business levers available today. We’re offering this for free because we’ve seen firsthand how transformative it can be, especially in today’s resource-squeezed and politically charged climate.”

About CDO PowerCircle

The CDO PowerCircle is an invitation-only alliance of business-focused Chief Diversity Officers from companies generating nearly $750 billion in combined annual revenue and employing almost 1 million people. Its mission is to equip DEI leaders with forward-looking strategies that drive real business outcomes.

Joseph Santana is Chair of the CDO PowerCircle, a member of the Association of Professional Futurists, and host of the award-winning ERG PowerTalk podcast—one of the most trusted sources of leadership foresight and development for ERG/BRG leaders and sponsors worldwide.

For Inquiries or to Schedule an Interview

For your complimentary Inclusion Opportunity Assessment Audit or to arrange a media interview, please contact Joseph Santana at joe@joesantana.com.



