Announcing Season 7 of ERG PowerTalk, the Half-Million Dollar Free Leadership Series For ERG/BRG Leaders Worldwide

ERG PowerTalk Logo

This season, learn all the skills, tactics, and strategies needed to drive impact, prove business value, and successfully navigate the DEI backlash.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The highly anticipated Season 7 of ERG PowerTalk is finally here! This free ERG/BRG leadership development series, offering programs valued at nearly half a million dollars, equips ERG/BRG leaders with cutting-edge insights to drive business impact and serve their communities. Featuring top experts on topics like innovation, tech-powered storytelling, reaching remote audiences with real-world strategies, as well as discussions focused on today’s and tomorrow’s opportunities and challenges for employee and business resource groups; this season is a must for ERG/BRG leaders ready to elevate their skills in driving impact and gaining influence despite the backlash.

Since its launch in 2019, ERG PowerTalk has become a trusted platform for ERG/BRG leaders aiming to enhance their leadership skills and make meaningful contributions to their organizations and communities. Designed to tackle current challenges and seize emerging opportunities, the series offers actionable strategies ERG/BRG leaders can implement to strengthen their business case, foster inclusive cultures, and deliver measurable impact (E.g., reduced costs, bolstered revenue, increased innovation, and improved operational efficiency). With 73 episodes released and 11 more on the way this season, ERG PowerTalk has established itself as a vital resource, shaping how ERGs and BRGs adapt to meet the demands of a rapidly changing business landscape and workforce/marketplace communities.

“Before ERG PowerTalk, an organization would need to release all its ERG/BRG leaders for at least 30 full workdays away from their jobs and pay nearly $500,000 in expert-led training to give them the same level of expertise they can effortlessly gain during their commutes and routine tasks at zero cost,” says Joseph Santana creator and host of the podcast.

Past episodes have featured strategists, speech and debate coaches, and other thought leaders. Season 7 brings together more leading experts from various industries to share their insights and foresights on some of the most pressing topics facing ERG/BRG leaders today during this unprecedented backlash. Discussions this season will explore what the evolving role of HR relative to DEI means for ERG and BRG, strategies for demonstrating and sustaining business value despite growing external pressures, and forward-looking approaches to innovation and growth. With organizations navigating economic uncertainty, social shifts, and workforce transformations, this season offers ERG/BRG leaders the tools and frameworks to stay ahead and remain indispensable to their members and organizations in 2025 and beyond.

Many future signals indicate the importance of ERGs and BRGs as key contributors to employee engagement, leadership development, and market intelligence will continue to grow. However, as their opportunities increase in organizations facing increased scrutiny around their DEI initiatives, ERG/BRG leaders must be prepared to help their groups avoid obstacles and prove their value in clear, business-focused terms. This means these group leaders will need a whole new skills, tactics, and strategies tool kit. Season 7 of ERG PowerTalk provides a zero-cost way for these group leaders to acquire the skills, tactics, and strategies they need to ensure their resource groups’ long-term success.

This season, like all others, is made possible by the support of the following employers of choice members of the CDO PowerCircle: Sony Pictures Entertainment, Froedtert Health, Oshkosh Corporation, Tapestry, Lee Health, Hiscox, UL Solutions, Advocate Health, and the National Audubon Society. For more information and to watch or listen to the latest episode, visit ergpowertalk.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.