【4th inauguration anniversary】Macao Grand Prix Museum carries on motorsport culture in brand-new ways

MACAU, June 1 - In celebration of this 4th inauguration anniversary after the expansion, the Macao Grand Prix Museum (referred to as the “Museum”), operated by Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO), features special activities and offers free admission to the public today (1 June). MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes has arrived at the Museum for a closer picture of the public’s visit and participation in the featured activities on the day. She hopes that the Museum can keep enriching travelers’ experiences in Macao and engage museumgoers with greater educational fun through continued innovation and incorporation of new elements. The Museum is dedicated to preserving and spreading the Macau Grand Prix’s culture for more profound integration across “tourism + sports”.

Free admission for Macao motorsport cultural experience

Residents and visitors can enjoy free visits to the Museum today (1 June). Many museumgoers are drawn to behold the valuable motorsport exhibits and experience the exciting fun of interactive installations. They learn more about the Macau Grand Prix’s culture and history as they get immersed in the charm of “tourism + sports”.

Motorsport-themed educational workshop enhances fun learning

The Museum continuously invests greater resources in the field of education. Following the International Museum Day on 18 May, the Museum hosts another educational workshop themed after Triumph TR2, the champion’s race car in the first Macau Grand Prix, on the inauguration anniversary. Titled “Racing & Mosaic Creative Camp”, the educational workshop combines artistic creation with an elaboration on the Macau Grand Prix’s history. There are three workshop sessions on the day. By joining the workshop, parents and children can learn more about Macao’s motorsport culture through art making.

The Museum has also arranged three magic shows on the anniversary day. A professional magician presents enchanting performance while special motorsport-themed balloons are distributed in limited quantity. Macao Tourism Mascot MAK MAK also greets museums visitors for photo moments and joyful vibes. Furthermore, the gift shop at the Museum features a special sale in celebration of the fourth inauguration anniversary.

Continuous addition of new elements boosts “tourism +”

The Macau Grand Prix is an iconic major event of Macao. MGTO capitalizes on this unique calling card to promote the destination, deepen “tourism + sports” integration and boost the destination appeal. MGTO completed the expansion project of the Macao Grand Prix Museum for inauguration on 1 June 2021. The Museum continuously enriches visitors’ fun learning experience, pursues innovation and optimization as well as introduces new elements to boost the synergy of “tourism +”, offering residents and visitors an innovative journey into Macao’s motorsport culture.

Since coming into service in 2021, the Museum has welcomed over 430,000 visitors cumulatively. From January to May 2025, a total of 61,758 persons visited the Museum. A total of 4,309 persons (in 280 groups) received the guided tour services for schools, organizations and the public. The Museum carries on the motorsport culture in the form of educational fun experience.

As a sophisticated blend of history, sports, popular science, technology, culture and creativity as well as barrier-free accessibility, the Museum is dedicated to creating a worthwhile experience of entertainment and leisure, knowledge dissemination and learning, to spread and carry on the Macau Grand Prix’s cultural legacy.

The Museum is open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. daily except on Tuesdays. For more information and ticketing of the Macao Grand Prix Museum, please visit the official website: mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en.