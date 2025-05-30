Marine Corps Veteran proudly serves in VA Police Force

Meet Chief of Police Timothy Jantz, a dedicated VA police supervisor and proud Marine Corps Veteran serving VA medical facilities in Illinois, Michigan and Wisconsin. Officer Jantz has served within the VA Police Services for more than 20 years, in addition to his work as a civilian police officer and his service as a military police officer in the Marine Corps.

Every day, Chief Jantz and the VA police officers throughout the nation help keep Veterans, their family members and staff at VA facilities safe. As dedicated members of the VA police force, VA police officers play a critical role in maintaining a secure and welcoming environment for all who enter the facility.

VA police not only deter and respond to criminal activity, but also provide essential support during emergencies, assist individuals in crisis and serve as a visible reminder of VA’s commitment to safety. Through their vigilance, professionalism and compassion, Chief Jantz and his fellow officers foster trust and support the wellbeing of the Veteran community they serve.

Coming from a family with a long tradition of military service, Chief Jantz appreciates that the VA Police Service offers flexibility to balance work and family, and the opportunity to serve and assist Veterans.

“I am especially proud when we are able to effectively assist Veterans in need,” he said. “Having the opportunity to dedicate time to understand the situation, identify appropriate actions and follow through makes a meaningful difference.”

Chief Jantz is one of over 4,000 VA police officers at 141 facilities across the country, and one of the 84 percent of VA police officers who are Veterans. In May, during National Police Week, VA acknowledged their service and commitment to the safety and protection of others with events at facilities across the country.

Established by a joint resolution of Congress in 1962, National Police Week pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others. To date, 10 VA police officers have made that sacrifice in the line of duty.

VA Police is always looking for qualified applicants to join its team. Desirable candidates must have either criminal justice education, experience as a police officer, experience as a military police officer or a combination of education and experience.

Visit USAJOBS to view current VA Police job announcements. Transitioning service members may be eligible for employment training, internship and apprenticeship opportunities through the DoD SkillBridge program.