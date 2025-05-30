Honoring Veterans: Air Force Veteran Jeannie Leavitt

Jeannie Leavitt was born in St. Louis, Missouri. Growing up near Scott Air Force Base (AFB), she was so fascinated by aircraft and aviation that she headed to the University of Missouri-Rolla on a full scholarship in 1985 as an aerospace engineering major.

Seeking potential paths to flying, Leavitt joined a co-op program working at the NASA Johnson Space Center in Houston between semesters at school. She also transferred to the University of Texas (UT) at Austin in 1986 for its Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (ROTC) in hopes of being selected for pilot training.

As ROTC Camp distinguished graduate and 1990 UT Austin summa cum laude graduate, Leavitt was selected, but she had two more semesters remaining on her co-op and a minimum 10-month wait. With higher degrees factoring into promotions at the time, she completed a 12-month master’s degree program at Stanford and got her pilot’s license flying Piper Tomahawks in nearby Georgetown, Texas.

At the time, Air Force policy prohibited women from flying in combat. Even so, Leavitt’s preference for flying fighter aircraft (fighters) became set after her first backseat ride at Moody AFB, Georgia, in the F-16 she had requested for job-shadowing.

Graduating with a master’s degree in aeronautics and astronautics in 1991, Leavitt joined active duty the next year. As the January 1993 distinguished graduate from pilot training at Laughlin AFB and recipient of the Air Training Command Trophy, she requested her first choice of aircraft: the F-15E Strike Eagle. Prohibited from flying the fighter, however, she maintained her flight hours on the T-38.

In April 1993, Air Force policy changed, exposing Leavitt and three others to publicity as the first women selected to fly fighters. She became the first Air Force female graduate from combat pilot training, including survival and fighter weapons training.

Leavitt continually developed herself, pushing past the policy-based delays to attend the Air and National War Colleges and earn four master’s degrees even as she continued to serve. She became the first female fighter weapons officer and then an instructor at the weapons school.

Leavitt flew combat missions in Operations Southern Watch, Northern Watch, Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom. Her calm and professional response when supporting allies against potential attacks gave a good impression of the first combat-certified female Air Force fighter pilot.

Leavitt served joint assignments with the CIA and for the Secretary of Defense. She commanded at the levels of flights and squadrons before becoming the first female combat fighter wing commander in 2012.

As dual commander of the Air Force Safety Center and chief of strategy, Leavitt chaired the first Joint Safety Council, established in 2022.

Leavitt retired in September 2023 as a major general after serving in 19 different flying, staff and command assignments across 32 years of service. She flew over 3000 hours, with 300 combat hours, primarily in the T-37, T-38 and her preferred F-15E.

We honor her service.

