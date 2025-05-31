China Nanhai Jiujiang Sets New Record, Defends Open and Women’s Titles at Macao International Invitation Dragon Boat Race

MACAU, May 31 - Organized by the Sports Bureau, SJM Resorts, S.A. and the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, and co-organized by the Municipal Affairs Bureau and the Public Administration and Civil Service Bureau, the final race day of the 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races was held today (31 May) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. China Nanhai Jiujiang showcased overwhelming strength as they successfully defended their titles in both the Open and Women’s categories of the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m), setting new event records in both categories. Meanwhile, Thailand National Sports University claimed victory in the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m). Chief Executive Mr. Sam Hou Fai enjoyed the races on-site and hosted the eye-dotting ceremony and award presentation ceremony.

The 2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races staged the Macao International Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race Open and Women’s categories (500m) and the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race (500m) on the day of Duanwu Festival (31 May) at Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre. Teams from Mainland China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia and Egypt competed with local teams for the championships.

In the highly anticipated Open Category Grand Final, 6 teams including SJM Golden Jubilee, Macao, China Selection Team, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Hong Kong, China Team, Philippine Dragon Boat Federation, and Wynn battled for top honors. From the start, China Nanhai Jiujiang maintained a commanding lead, fending off strong challenges from the Macao and Hong Kong teams. Crossing the finish line in 1:48.673, China Nanhai Jiujiang not only secured the championship but also set a new event record. The Macao, China Selection Team finished second with a time of 1:50.514, while the Hong Kong, China Team took third in 1:53.227. SJM Golden Jubilee, the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation, and Wynn placed fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

In the Women’s Category Grand Final, the competing teams included the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation, Hong Kong, China Team, Thailand National Team, China Nanhai Jiujiang, Macao, China Selection Team, and Wynn. Once again, China Nanhai Jiujiang dominated the race, leading from start to finish and breaking the event record with a time of 1:58.156, successfully defending their title. The Thailand National Team followed closely and secured second place at 1:59.341, while the Hong Kong, China Team claimed third with 2:06.250. The Macao, China Selection Team finished fourth at 2:07.256, followed by the Philippine Dragon Boat Federation and Wynn in fifth and sixth places, respectively.

In the Macao University Student Invitation Standard Dragon Boat Race, Thailand National Sports University emerged victorious with a time of 1:54.881. Foshan University and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore followed with times of 1:56.578 and 1:57.457, earning second and third places. Macao Polytechnic University, Tianjin Normal University, and Macau University of Science and Technology placed fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively.

Teams that fell short of qualifying for the Grand Final competed in various divisions. In the Open Category Final B, Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team claimed first place, followed by Kinglink Dragon Boat Team, Zhaoqing, and Sands China. In Final C, Melco secured the top spot, with Galaxy Stars and Shun Tak Group - Macau Tower finishing second and third, respectively. In Final D, the winners were Shunde Xingtan Natives Association of Macau, Clube CEM, and Sky Spread Wings - Choi Un Restaurant. In the Women’s Category Final B, SJM Golden Lotus took first place, with Sands China and Nanyang Technological University, Singapore, finishing second and third. The Best Drummer award went to Leong Weng Kei of Macao Polytechnic University, while Sin Peng Keong of Dong Rong Dragon Boat Team won the Best Steersman award.

Officiating guests at the award presentation ceremony included: Mr. Sam Hou Fai, Chief Executive of the Macao Special Administrative Region, Mr. Zheng Xincong, Director of the Liaison Office of the Central People’s Government in the Macao SAR, Mr. Liu Xianfa, Commissioner of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China in the Macao SAR, Ms. O Lam, Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture, Mr. Chan Chak Mo, Member of the Executive Council, Mr. Luis Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau, Ms. Daisy Ho, Managing Director of SJM Resorts, S.A., Mr. Timothy Fok, Chairman of the Board of Directors of SJM Resorts, S.A., Ms. Angela Leong, Director of SJM Resorts, S.A., Mr. Lai Pak Leng, Chairman of the Dragon Boat Association of Macao, China, Mr. Chao Wai Ieng, Chairman of Administration Committee on Municipal Affairs of the Municipal Affairs Bureau, Mr. Lo Iek Long, Director of the Health Bureau.

This year’s event once again offered a vibrant lineup of cultural and artistic performances, merging elements of the 15th National Games of the People’s Republic of China, National Games for Persons with Disabilities and National Special Olympic Games. The Nam Van Lake Nautical Centre, along with the nearby Anim'Arte NAM VAN, hosted the “2025 SJM Macao International Dragon Boat Races Carnival”. The Carnival featured a themed photo zone, a variety of sale booths offering local cultural and creative products, specialty snacks and beverages, and activities on site. The Carnival also included interactive magic shows, balloon art, band live showcases, and dance performances - bringing a festive atmosphere. Local residents and tourists came and watched the dragon boat races, immersed themselves in the cultural festivities, and took part in one of Macao’s most exciting annual sporting events.

For more information, please visit the official website www.macaodragonboat.com, or follow the “Macao Major Sporting Events” Facebook page, “澳門體育” (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and “澳門特區體育局” (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.