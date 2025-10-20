MGTO produced Macau Races On wins Best Event Film at the International Motor Film Awards 2025

MACAU, October 20 - The Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) conducted today (20 October) a sharing session about Macau Races On, bestowed with the Best Event Film prize at the prestigious International Motor Film Awards 2025. The session took place at the Macao Grand Prix Museum (MGPM), where the MGTO produced film is exclusively screened as part of the contents to showcase the cultural legacy of the iconic Macau Grand Prix (MGP) and its relevance to the city’s “tourism + events + sports” appeal.

Trophy handed over to the Macao Grand Prix Museum

MGTO Director Maria Helena de Senna Fernandes, Deputy Directors Cheng Wai Tong and Jennifer Si Tou, among others, attended the sharing session and screening of the awarded film. At the occasion, the film director Sérgio Basto Perez and the co-director Ho Man U talked about the making off process and meaning of the prize with the guests and media, with the trophy of Best Event Film also formally handed over to the MGPM for its collection.

Best Event Film at the “Oscars” in motorsports

Widely regarded as the “Oscars for the motoring world”, the International Motor Film Awards is considered the world's most prestigious awards event for the automotive film and television industry. The International Motor Film Awards 2025 ceremony took place on October 2 in London, where Macau Races On was announced as the winner, among a total of 20 nominations for the category of Best Event Film, selected by a jury composed of notable international industry professionals.

On October 11 Macau Races On won another award, namely the top prize in the category of “Spot & Adv Project – Fast Sport Stories” at the 43rd Sport Movies & TV – Milano International FICTS Festival.

Cinematic experience of the Macau Grand Prix legacy

Timed to be unveiled ahead of the 71st Macau Grand Prix in November last year, Macau Races On was produced by MGTO for exclusive screening at the MGPM Screening Room. The around eight-minutes long film provides a cinematic experience of the legacy of the iconic race spanning over seventy years of history. It invites the public to experience the emotion of the MGP in and beyond the legendary Guia Circuit, showcasing the relation between the event and the city, the festive side events atmosphere, workers, and logistics involved, along with the impact of the race on different generations of Macao and international drivers.

MGP themed films exclusively screened to the public at the museum

The awarded film is continually being screened at the MGPM along with the two other short films The Legend of the Macau Grand Prix (2021) and 70 Legendary Years of Macau Grand Prix (2023), also launched by MGTO. The films are screened at different times of the day. MGTO invites the public to watch the themed films to elevate their “educational fun” visit experience to learn more about the world-renowned Macau Grand Prix at the museum.

The Screening Room at the MGPM is equipped with state-of-the-art 4K display and 7.1 surround sound system to enhance the viewer’s experience.

Details about the MGPM available at museum website: https://mgpm.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/