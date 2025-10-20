[Three Concurrent Exhibitions] Grand Opening on 22 October to Attract Investment by Launching Empowering Technologies and Key Sector Exhibits

MACAU, October 20 - Join us at the exhibitions in Macao from 22 to 25 October and meet infinite business opportunities!

The 2nd China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Economic and Trade Expo (Macao) (2nd C-PLPEX), the 30th Macao International Trade & Investment Fair (30th MIF), and the Macao Franchise Expo 2025 (2025MFE) will be held concurrently from 22 to 25 October 2025 (Wednesday to Saturday) at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao.

The event organisers and relevant participating entities presented the highlights of the event arrangement at the press conference held today (20 October).

Major documents to be signed at the opening ceremony to speed up the growth of key sectors

As a UFI-accredited professional exhibition, the opening ceremony on the first day of the three events will feature the signing of major strategic agreements by several leading enterprises to inject vitality into the accelerated development in sectors such as big health and technology. Over the four-day period of the three events, more than 80 exchange and co-operation activities of great significance will be held, including nine themed matching sessions, seven multi-venue events in Macao and Hengqin, promotion seminars, co-operation signings, guided community tours, market visits, and livestream shopping sessions. The diverse array of activities aims to elevate business collaboration to new levels and create more opportunities for brands to establish their “first stores” in Macao.

As of 20 October, over 330 business matching sessions have been pre-arranged, reinforcing the exhibitions’ role in attracting investment.

Establishing featured exhibition zones and pavilions to foster cross-industry collaboration

Guided by their distinct themes – “Established in a New Development Landscape, Pioneering New Avenues for Partnership”, “Macao: Gateway to Global Business”, and “Brands Unbounded, Opportunities United”, this year’s three events span three halls with nine thematic zones in an area of nearly 30,000 square metres. There will be a suite of featured exhibition zones and pavilions on site, including the Agricultural Industry Chain Zone, New Energy Zone, and Blue Economy Zone at the 2nd C-PLPEX; the Robotics Industry Zone and Macao Big Health Brand Global Promotion Pavilion at the 30th MIF; and the first-ever “Macao Bread Integration Festival” at the “Macao International Coffee Festival Zone” of the 2025MFE.

Enthusiastic participation from Portuguese-speaking countries, numeorus leading enterprises exhibiting

This year’s C-PLPEX features a record high of 320 exhibitors from Portuguese-speaking countries (PSCs), representing a 23% increase compared to the inaugural edition. Many of these businesses are following up on their earlier engagement efforts, including local visits and roadshows at PSCs organised by the Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute (IPIM). Meanwhile, more than 1,100 enterprises from nearly 30 countries and regions will showcase cutting-edge products and projects, reinforcing the event’s growing international profile. Among them are a number of publicly listed firms, and industry leaders such as Pop Mart International Group Limited, Keenon Robotics Co., Ltd., UBTECH Robotics Corp Ltd., Tmall Global, Port of Sines – the primary cargo port in Portugal– and Prio Energy – Europe’s third-largest producer of biodiesel from waste materials.

Seizing GBA development opportunities with a focus on Macao-Hengqin industrial synergy

Guangzhou, the partner city of the 30th MIF, will be featured in the “Guangzhou Pavilion”, bringing along high-quality enterprises in artificial intelligence, biomedicine, advanced manufacturing, intangible cultural heritage, and Lingnan-style cuisine. Simultaneously, the “Hengqin Pavilion” in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Co-operation Zone in Hengqin will gather over 40 leading companies, spanning the four emerging industries, including scientific and technological research, high-end manufacturing, traditional Chinese medicine, cultural tourism and commerce & trade, and modern finance.

Jointly capitalise on the high ground of debut opportunities, with over 40 new products making their first appearance

The three events strive to develop a joint launchpad for new products, bringing together leading supply chain players and well-known brands from the Chinese mainland, PSCs, Southeast Asia, and Macao. More than 40 new products aligned with Macao’s four emerging industries will be unveiled at the “Debut@Macao – Project Launch”. During the exhibitions, “Debut@Macao – Business Matching Session” and the “Promotional Session for the Establishment of the First Store and Project Launch of China and Portuguese-Speaking Countries in Macao”, coupled with the MFE2025’s “Brands Zone” that brings together renowned brands at home and abroad and a dedicated consultation service on the “Scheme for Supporting the Development of Macao First-Store Economy” on the spot. All will join hands to grasp debut opportunities.

Showcasing diverse trending IPs, and the Macao debut of the Brazilian football King’s precious jersey

The exhibition will feature an assortment of popular IPs and sports-related exhibits, including the mascots of the “15th National Games of China and the 12th National Games for Persons with Disabilities & 9th National Special Olympics Games”. A special highlight will be the first-ever exhibition of the classic jersey and memorabilia of the Brazilian football legend, Pelé, in Macao.

In celebration of the 30th MIF and to attract inflows through the three events, over 30,000 premium gifts worth more than MOP 850,000 will be given away on-site. The event line-up this year also includes the “3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-quality Talent Development Conference” and the “China-Portuguese Speaking Countries International Agricultural Expo, Macao 2025” to maximise the resource synergy and value for all participants.

The three events will be open to trade visitors on the first day (22 October) and to the public with free admission from the second to the fourth day (23 to 25 October). There will be four shuttle buses travelling between different destinations and the venue. All are welcome to attend the events.

Guests attending the press conference include: Che Weng Keong, President of the Macao Commerce and Investment Promotion; Liu Liu, representative of the partner city and Deputy Director of the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the Guangzhou Municipal People's Government; Kong Chi Meng, Representative of the 3rd Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area High-Quality Talent Development Conference, Secretary-General of the Talent Development Committee of the Macao Special Administrative Region Government; Vincent Tung, Chairman of the Macao International Brand Enterprise Commercial Association, organiser of the MFE2025; Shirley Wu, Director of the Macau Chain Stores & Franchise Association; Alan Ho, Project Co-ordinator of the 2nd C-PLPEX and 30th MIF; and Moe Choi, Project Co-ordinator of MFE2025.