LuxuryProperty.com Names Shaun Cullen as New Chief Executive Officer to Lead Next Phase of Global Growth

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dubai’s leading luxury real estate brokerage LuxuryProperty.com is pleased to announce the appointment of Shaun Cullen as Chief Executive Officer. This strategic appointment follows a 12-month global search for a leader who embodies the company’s vision and brings world-class experience to one of the most dynamic luxury property markets in the world.Mr. Cullen joins LuxuryProperty.com at a pivotal moment in the company’s journey. Following an extensive 12-month restructuring initiative, the firm has re-established itself as a dominant force in Dubai's Prime and Super Prime real estate segments. Underpinning this transformation is a renewed focus on advisory excellence and a highly influential digital footprint.Founded in 2017 by Jason Hayes, LuxuryProperty.com has quickly grown into a premier name in the luxury real estate space. The firm specialises in Prime and Super Prime properties across Dubai, it's boutique Private Client Office handles both on-market and exclusive off-market opportunities with $36bn of listings across 40+ countries.Shaun Cullen is widely regarded as a best-in-class leader with an impressive international track record in luxury real estate. His appointment marks a significant milestone for the company as it prepares for accelerated growth in 2025 and beyond with the launch of a dedicated offplan team and super-prime leasing team.“I am honoured to join LuxuryProperty.com at such an exciting time,” said Cullen. “The foundation laid by Jason and the team is exceptional, and I look forward to building on that legacy by driving innovation, expanding our local market share and delivering unmatched value to our clients.”In parallel with Cullen’s appointment, LuxuryProperty.com continues to invest into its PropTech through its dedicated technolgy arm. A major new initiative includes the launch of a proprietary e-commerced based advertising portal , which is set to go live late Q2. This platform is designed to further strengthen the company’s digital ecosystem and global client reach.With a powerful blend of local expertise, international reach, and cutting-edge technology LuxuryProperty.com is well-positioned to define the future of luxury real estate in Dubai and beyond.“We’re delighted to welcome Shaun Cullen as CEO of LuxuryProperty.com. His appointment marks a pivotal step in our commitment to accelerated growth in Dubai and internationally. With Shaun’s leadership and the launch of our cutting-edge global advertising platform, we are poised to elevate our brand presence and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners worldwide.”– Jason Hayes, Founder & Chairman, LuxuryProperty.com

