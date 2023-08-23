Architectural Marvels: Exploring LuxuryProperty.com's Showcase of the Finest Homes in Dubai.
Showcase of the Finest Homes in Dubai.
Each is a unique expression of luxury, innovation, and lifestyle. On the waterfront or nestled overlooking a golf course these homes offer a glimpse of the luxury lifestyle that Dubai has to offer”DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- "In the past 12 months, we have seen a significant increase in the number of transactions taking place in the prime and super-prime real estate market in Dubai. This is being driven by a number of factors, including the continued stability and growth of the Dubai economy, as well as the city's status as a safe haven for investment," said Jason Hayes, Chairman of LuxuryProperty.com.
— Jason Hayes, Chairman, LuxuryProperty.com
"We are seeing strong interest from buyers from all over the world, including the Middle East, Europe, Asia and of course Russia. In particular, there is a growing number of ultra-high net worth individuals who are looking to invest in Dubai's real estate market."
LuxuryProperty.com is the leading luxury real estate portal in Dubai, offering an exclusive selection of the city's finest properties.
"Our team of experienced real estate professionals are experts in the prime and super-prime market, and we are seeing a growing number of instructions to sell some of the city's most luxurious homes," said Hayes. These include
(1)New Custom Beachfront Villa AED 105m [US$ 29m]
Custom-Built Signature Villa with High-End Finishes, nestled in the exclusive Signature Villas Community on Palm Jumeirah's Frond K. The villa was designed to meet the highest standards of luxury living and offers an unparalleled lifestyle.
https://www.luxuryproperty.com/dubai/villa-for-sale/palm-jumeirah/signature-villas/signature-villas-frond-k/lp35824
(2) Contemporary Mansion, Emirates Hills- AED 75m [US$ 20m]
Unique custom-built villa within the heart of Emirates Hills. It comprises six en-suite bedrooms set over two levels, with an additional third floor offering a large entertainment space and rooftop terrace. This villa is set within sector H located on the Montgomerie Golf Course providing incredible views.
https://www.luxuryproperty.com/dubai/villa-for-sale/emirates-hills/sector-h/lp17743
(3)Contemporary Beachfront Villa, Palm Jumeirah – AED 135m [US$ 37m]
The epitome of modern luxury living in the Signature Villa frond C on Palm Jumeirah, where no detail has been overlooked in the creation of this stunning new construction. Boasting four bedrooms and six bathrooms, this home features a plot size of 15,000 square feet and a built-up area of 10,800 square feet, making it a true palace by the sea.
https://www.luxuryproperty.com/dubai/villa-for-sale/palm-jumeirah/signature-villas/signature-villas-frond-c/lp18385
(4) Penthouse, Jumeirah Beach - AED 36.5m [US$ 10m]
This penthouse offers 4,246 square feet of contemporary living space and is furnished with the most high-quality pieces that add a touch of sophistication to the home. It benefits from being on a high floor, thus enjoying the most stunning views of the Palm, the Arabian Gulf, and Dubai's remarkable sunsets.
https://www.luxuryproperty.com/dubai/penthouse-for-sale/jumeirah-beach-residence/the-address-jumeirah-resort-spa/jumeirah-gate-tower-1/lp19787
(5) Garden Home, Palm Jumeriah -AED 45m [US$ 12.5m]
A Stunningly Renovated Villa with Central Rotunda Layout. This villa has undergone a complete renovation, now boasting four spacious bedrooms to provide ample comfort for you and your family. Its central rotunda layout adds a harmonious touch, creating a sense of unity throughout the property.
https://www.luxuryproperty.com/dubai/villa-for-sale/palm-jumeirah/garden-homes/garden-homes-frond-o/lp35552
"LuxuryProperty.com's collection of homes in Dubai reflects the city's commitment to pushing the boundaries of architecture and design. Each residence is a unique expression of luxury, innovation, and lifestyle. Whether perched on the waterfront, towering above the skyline, or nestled overlooking a golf course these homes redefine upscale living and offer a glimpse of the luxury lifestyle that Dubai has to offer”
"We are confident that the demand for prime and super-prime real estate in Dubai will continue to grow in the coming months and years, as the city continues to cement its position as a global hub for business and tourism."
Corporate Communications Officer
LuxuryProperty.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Signature Villa For Sale, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai