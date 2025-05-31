St. Albans Barracks / Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2003704
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: May 29th, 2025 @ 1854 hours
LOCATION: Main Street Richford, VT
VIOLATION: Resisting Arrest, Arrest on Warrant
ACCUSED: Anthony Tracy
AGE: 44
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Richford, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On May 29th, 2025, at approximately 1854 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks were conducting patrol on Main Street in the town of Richford when a male standing on the sidewalk was identified as Anthony Tracy (44) of Richford, VT.
Tracy was known by Troopers to have an active warrant for his arrest. His arrest warrant was for the initial charge of:
13 VSA 2501 Felony 1 GRAND LARCENY >$900
While Troopers attempted to take Tracy into custody for the arrest warrant, Tracy resisted arrest. Ultimately, Tracy was taken into custody and transported to Northwest State Correctional Facility in the town of St. Albans where he was held on $1,000 bail for the warrant. Tracy was additionally issued a flash citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on May 30th, 2025, at 1300 hours for the charge related to the warrant.
To note, Tracy was also issued a citation ordering him to appear before the Franklin County Criminal Court on August 12th, 2025, at 0830 hours for the charge of resisting arrest.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 05/30/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Criminal Court
LODGED – LOCATION: Northwest State Correctional Facility
BAIL: $1,000
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.