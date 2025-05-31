A Troop - DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: For the week of Wednesday May 21, 2025 to Tuesday May 27, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license: Case #: 25A5003630 Trooper: Charlotte Hartman Offenders Name: Justin Aldrich Age: 35 Hometown of Offender: Enosburgh, VT Date and Time of Violation: 5/27/25 @ 1716 hours Location of Violation: VT Route 105 and VT Route 118 Berkshire, VT Court Date and Time: 7/29/2025 @ 0830 Location of Court: Franklin County Court St. Albans A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.