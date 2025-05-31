Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,390 in the last 365 days.

A Troop - DLS Criminal Incidents

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE – DLS INCIDENTS

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

For the week of Wednesday May 21, 2025 to Tuesday May 27, 2025, the troopers of A Troop cited the following individuals on suspicion of driving with a criminally suspended license:

 

Case #: 25A5003630

Trooper: Charlotte Hartman

Offenders Name: Justin Aldrich

Age: 35

Hometown of Offender: Enosburgh, VT

Date and Time of Violation: 5/27/25 @ 1716 hours

Location of Violation: VT Route 105 and VT Route 118 Berkshire, VT

Court Date and Time: 7/29/2025 @ 0830

Location of Court: Franklin County Court St. Albans

 

A Troop consists of the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, St. Albans, Berlin, St. Johnsbury and Derby.

 

 

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A Troop - DLS Criminal Incidents

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more