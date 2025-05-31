St. Johnsbury / Missing Person Update

On 5/30/2025, at approximately 1515 hours, Riso was located and is safe.

From: Danielsen, Jason

Sent: Friday, May 30, 2025 1:31 PM

To: DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov>

Subject: St. Johnsbury / Missing Person

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A4004758

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen

STATION: St. Johnsbury

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 5/30/2025 at 1213 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Road, West Fairlee, VT

VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult

MISSING: Elyssa Riso

AGE: 25

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/30/2025, at approximately 1213 hours, The Vermont State Police was notified of a missing female on Austin Road in the town of West Fairlee, VT. Investigation revealed that Elyssa Riso (25) left her residence between 5/29/2025 at 2200 hours and 5/30/2025 at 0930 hours. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Riso's welfare as she is a vulnerable adult. A recent photo of Riso is attached. Riso is approximately 5' tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. A clothing description is currently unavailable. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.