St. Johnsbury / Missing Person Update
On 5/30/2025, at approximately 1515 hours, Riso was located and is safe.
Subject: St. Johnsbury / Missing Person
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A4004758
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Jason Danielsen
STATION: St. Johnsbury
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 5/30/2025 at 1213 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Austin Road, West Fairlee, VT
VIOLATION: Missing Vulnerable Adult
MISSING: Elyssa Riso
AGE: 25
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: West Fairlee, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 5/30/2025, at approximately 1213 hours, The Vermont State Police was notified of a missing female on Austin Road in the town of West Fairlee, VT. Investigation revealed that Elyssa Riso (25) left her residence between 5/29/2025 at 2200 hours and 5/30/2025 at 0930 hours. The incident does not appear suspicious, though there are concerns for Riso's welfare as she is a vulnerable adult. A recent photo of Riso is attached. Riso is approximately 5' tall and 145 pounds with brown hair and eyes. A clothing description is currently unavailable. Anyone with information is asked to contact the St. Johnsbury Barracks at 802-748-3111.
