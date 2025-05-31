Berlin Barracks / First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25A3003459

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Alyssa Nozka

STATION: Berlin Barracks

CONTACT#: 802.229.9191

DATE/TIME: 05/30/2025 at 10:03 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: First Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault / Offense Committed within the Presence of a Child

ACCUSED: Edward Quintin

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barre City, VT

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On May 30, 2025, at approximately 1003 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police responded to a report of a citizen dispute in the town of Williamstown. Upon arrival, Troopers made contact with all parties involved and conducted an on-scene investigation. The investigation determined that Edward Quintin (33), had caused serious bodily injury to a family member in the presence of a child. Further investigation revealed that Quintin had previously been convicted of Aggravated Domestic Assault on prior occasions. Quintin was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Berlin Barracks for processing. He was subsequently lodged due to violations of Probation and Parole conditions. Quintin has been cited to appear in Vermont Superior Court – Orange County Criminal Division on June 2, 2025, at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/02/2025 at 1230 hours

COURT: Orange County Superior Court – Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: Northeast Correctional Facility

BAIL: Unknown

MUG SHOT: Available

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.