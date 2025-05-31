Berlin Barracks/ DLS; Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#:25A3003349 TROOPER: Lambert STATION: VSP-Berlin CONTACT#:802-229-9191 DATE/TIME: 05/26/2025 at 1042 hours LOCATION: Williamstown, VT VIOLATION: DLS; Arrest on Warrants ACCUSED: Brett Mulcahy AGE: 61 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks stopped a car on Interstate 89 South in Williamstown after a registration check on the vehicle’s plate indicated the owner, Brett Mulcahy, was suspended and had an arrest warrant. Troopers identified the operator as Mulcahy and arrested him without incident. He was processed at the Berlin State Police Barracks and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on two arrest warrants. COURT ACTION: Yes COURT DATE: 07/02/2025 at 0830 hours COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division LODGED LOCATION: St. Johnsbury BAIL: $300 MUG SHOT: No Trooper David Lambert Vermont State Police Berlin Barracks (802)229-9191

