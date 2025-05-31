Berlin Barracks/ DLS; Arrest on Warrants
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:25A3003349
TROOPER: Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 05/26/2025 at 1042 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: DLS; Arrest on Warrants
ACCUSED: Brett Mulcahy
AGE: 61
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks stopped a car on Interstate 89 South in Williamstown after a registration check on the vehicle’s plate indicated the owner, Brett Mulcahy, was suspended and had an arrest warrant. Troopers identified the operator as Mulcahy and arrested him without incident. He was processed at the Berlin State Police Barracks and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on two arrest warrants.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 07/02/2025 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: St. Johnsbury
BAIL: $300
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
(802)229-9191
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.