Submit Release
News Search

There were 241 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,390 in the last 365 days.

Berlin Barracks/ DLS; Arrest on Warrants

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:25A3003349

TROOPER: Lambert                               

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 05/26/2025 at 1042 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: DLS; Arrest on Warrants

 

ACCUSED: Brett Mulcahy     

AGE: 61

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Williamstown, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On the above date and time, Troopers from the Berlin Barracks stopped a car on Interstate 89 South in Williamstown after a registration check on the vehicle’s plate indicated the owner, Brett Mulcahy, was suspended and had an arrest warrant. Troopers identified the operator as Mulcahy and arrested him without incident. He was processed at the Berlin State Police Barracks and subsequently lodged at the Northeast Correctional Facility in St. Johnsbury on two arrest warrants.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 07/02/2025 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: St. Johnsbury

BAIL: $300

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

(802)229-9191

 

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Berlin Barracks/ DLS; Arrest on Warrants

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more