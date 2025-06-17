Estheticare Expands Internationally, Offers Personalized Skin and Dermatology Care to a Growing Global Clientele

Step into a sanctuary of elegance, where every detail is curated to uplift your beauty and spirit. Estheticare isn’t just a clinic – it’s a journey of transformation. Even stars find solace in self-care at Estheticare. Here, every soul is treated like a celebrity – because you deserve nothing less than excellence. Radiate confidence with Estheticare’s signature HydraFacial and Botox treatments – where science meets beauty, and your glow tells the story.

ISLAMABAD, ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN, June 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Estheticare, a skin and dermatology clinic originally founded in the capital city of Islamabad, is gaining widespread recognition as it expands operations both locally and internationally. With new branches opening in Dubai and London, Estheticare marks a significant milestone in its journey to provide evidence-based skin care that blends clinical science with compassionate patient care.

In an era where physical health is deeply intertwined with emotional well-being, the importance of quality dermatological care is more apparent than ever. From treating chronic skin conditions to offering cosmetic enhancements, Estheticare is now serving a diverse community of clients across Pakistan and abroad who are seeking not just clearer skin, but renewed confidence and self-esteem.

“Our focus has always been on providing medically sound, ethically driven care,” said a spokesperson for Estheticare. “Each patient who walks through our doors has a unique story, and we consider it a privilege to walk with them on their journey to better skin health.”

Founded with the mission to make international-standard skin care accessible in Pakistan, Estheticare has quickly become a respected name in the field of dermatology and aesthetic medicine. Its team of certified dermatologists and foreign-trained consultants offer individualized care across a broad spectrum of needs—from chronic skin disorders like melasma, acne, and eczema, to cosmetic services such as anti-aging treatments and microneedling.

All procedures are performed using FDA-approved equipment and adhere strictly to international safety standards. This commitment to transparency, ethics, and quality has enabled the clinic to gain the trust of thousands of patients, including public figures.

The Estheticare clinic’s growing list of clients includes national cricket players Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, and Shoaib Akhtar, who have all availed treatments at Estheticare. Their presence not only draws attention to the clinic’s high standards but also highlights the increasing awareness among men about skin health and preventive care.

Pakistani actress Mashal Khan has also openly shared her experience with Estheticare, receiving facial, laser hair removal, and dental treatments. Similarly, journalist and anchor Kiran Naz has sought advanced skincare procedures at the clinic, including its signature HydraFacial treatment.

Rather than being used as endorsements, these cases are presented as real-life examples of people who entrusted Estheticare during pivotal points in their personal care routines. Their stories reflect how emotional well-being and external appearance often go hand-in-hand.

Estheticare’s work goes beyond aesthetics. The clinic is committed to addressing the emotional and psychological burden associated with skin issues. Chronic conditions like alopecia, rosacea, and pigmentation disorders can often lead to feelings of isolation and reduced self-worth.

“We’ve seen patients who have lived in silence for years,” shared a clinic dermatologist. “They avoided social gatherings or chose to stay behind the camera. For us, every treatment is more than a clinical task—it’s a small act of restoring hope.”

The clinic’s Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy is one of the standout services for both hair restoration and skin rejuvenation. By using the body’s own healing components, PRP has offered significant, non-invasive results for clients facing hair thinning or aging concerns. It's one of several treatments that reflect Estheticare’s balance between natural solutions and scientific precision.

What makes Estheticare stand apart is its approach to customized treatment plans. Before any treatment is prescribed, clients undergo a detailed consultation and diagnostic assessment. This ensures that each plan is suited to the individual’s skin type, lifestyle, and goals.

In a market where cookie-cutter solutions are common, Estheticare’s model prioritizes long-term wellness over short-term fixes.

Beyond its clinical side, Estheticare fosters a sense of community and emotional safety. Patients are not treated as cases but as individuals on a personal journey.

Whether someone walks in for acne scarring, sun damage, aging signs, or general skin dullness, the Estheticare experience begins with listening. Many clients have described their treatment sessions as “transformational,” not just because of visible results but due to the emotional support they received.

“There’s a certain dignity in taking care of yourself, and that’s what we aim to give back to each client,” said the clinic manager. “Whether it's your wedding day or just another Monday—you deserve to feel good in your skin.”

As the field of dermatology continues to evolve, Estheticare is investing in training, technology, and global partnerships to remain at the forefront. The clinic regularly participates in international conferences and brings in consultants from abroad to maintain knowledge-sharing and skill advancement across its teams.

By aligning medical science with emotional insight, Estheticare hopes to shape not just how people look—but how they feel, live, and grow.

