Al Mustafa Welfare Trust will Perform Qurbani in more than 25 Countries in 2025

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust supported over 3 million people in 2024 via Qurbani. In 2025, the mission continues with renewed passion, resilience, and compassion.

For many of the families we serve, this is the only time of year they taste meat. It is not just a meal; it is a memory. A memory of being remembered by someone miles away” — says a spokesperson from Al Mustafa Welfare Trust

HOUNSLOW, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Eid ul-Adha 2025, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, a global Muslim charity organization, is proud to announce its heartfelt Qurbani campaign. The campaign will bring the sacrifice ritual to more than 25 countries across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East.

In a world where millions continue to suffer from hunger, poverty, and displacement, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust stands as a beacon of hope for these people. In 2024, the organization supported over 3 million people through Qurbani campaign. In 2025, the mission continues with renewed passion, resilience, and compassion. The organization’s Qurbani program is not just about distributing meat; it is about restoring life and dignity, reviving forgotten smiles, and reuniting hearts with the joy of Eid ul Adha.

With the generosity of global donors, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust will conduct Qurbani across Pakistan, India, Bangladesh, Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Gaza, Sudan, and Afghanistan this year and expand to countries where the need is greatest. Each Qurbani will be carried out according to Islamic principles, with the utmost care, transparency, and love.

The Qurbani meat will be distributed among Orphaned children, Widows and the elderly, Refugee families and Remote village communities with no access to aid. Al Mustafa Welfare Trust ensures that the entire process, from animal selection to meat distribution, is ethical, Shariah-compliant, and carried out with local partnerships to maximize community benefit.

Eid ul-Adha 2025 is a time of reflection, sacrifice, and giving. But for millions, it is a day clouded by empty plates and forgotten dreams. Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is rewriting that story, one Qurbani at a time. Behind every parcel of meat is a prayer, a donor’s intention, and a story of survival. This sacred act of Qurbani, rooted in the legacy of Prophet Ibrahim (AS), is not just a ritual—it’s a message of solidarity. Each Qurbani offered through Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is a testimony that the forgotten are not alone, that someone, somewhere, is thinking of them, praying for them, and sacrificing for them.

Many of the areas targeted in this year’s Qurbani campaign are conflict zones or regions ravaged by natural disasters. In Gaza, families still struggle under a blockade and the scars of war. In Yemen, hunger has reached catastrophic levels. In Sudan and Afghanistan, conflict and displacement have torn families apart. Through this campaign, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust aims not just to deliver food, but to deliver dignity and compassion.

This campaign goes beyond borders. It reminds us that while the world may be divided by geography, humanity unites us. Through Qurbani, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust connects donors' hearts to the most vulnerable souls across deserts, war zones, and refugee camps. The impact of a single Qurbani is far-reaching. It’s not only about nourishing a family for a day—it’s about reminding them that the ummah has not forgotten them. The joy that spreads through a household when a parcel of fresh meat arrives is indescribable. Children smile, mothers cook with pride, and fathers are reminded that they’re not alone in their struggles.

Each Qurbani also uplifts local communities by employing butchers, transporters, and volunteers, supporting the local economy wherever possible. With a strong commitment to ethical sourcing, Al Mustafa Welfare Trust ensures that animals are healthy, the process is humane, and everything is done in accordance with Islamic guidance.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust invites donors worldwide to be a part of this campaign. With just a few clicks, you can fulfill your Qurbani and deliver love to someone who needs it most. It’s more than charity—it’s a legacy. A legacy of love, compassion, and sacrifice. When you give your Qurbani through Al Mustafa Welfare Trust, you’re not only feeding the hungry—you’re giving them a reason to smile this Eid. You're saying, “I see you. I care.”

Let this Eid ul-Adha be different. Let it be deeply meaningful. Let your Qurbani go where it’s needed the most. Join hands with us and transform sacrifice into a global blessing.

Al Mustafa Welfare Trust is a humanitarian charity working in over 25 countries around the globe. It is dedicated to transforming lives through food security, healthcare, clean water, orphan sponsorship, and seasonal Islamic giving, such as Qurbani, Ramadan Suhoor, and Iftar meals, and Zakat distribution.

With over three decades of experience in the field, the Trust has earned the confidence of donors by ensuring every penny is spent wisely and transparently. Their vision remains rooted in Islamic values—serving humanity regardless of race, religion, or geography. Explore our Qurbani Prices UK and make a difference this Eid.

