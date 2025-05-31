MPD Arrests Teenage Suspect in Multiple Armed Carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department announces the arrest of a 14-year-old suspect involved in two armed carjackings on Thursday, May 8, 2025, that occurred in the Fourth and Sixth Districts.

At approximately 1:33 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 6600 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects showed the victim a handgun in his waistband and demanded the victim to exit their vehicle. The victim complied. The suspects fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle. The vehicle has been recovered. CCN: 25067959

At approximately 6:42 p.m., the suspects exited a vehicle and approached the victim, who was seated in their vehicle, in the 4400 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. One of the suspects took the victim’s vehicle keys at knife point and demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle. The victim complied. As the victim exited the vehicle, the two remaining suspects threatened to shoot the victim and demanded property from the victim. The suspects were not successful in stealing the vehicle. The victim’s vehicle was secured with an anti-theft steering wheel lock device. CCN: 25068069

On Thursday, May 29, 2025, pursuant to a D.C. Superior court booking order, a 14-year-old juvenile female, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with two counts of Armed Carjacking (Gun/Knife).

These cases remain under investigation. Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

