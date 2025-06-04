Senate Bill 468 Printer's Number 893
PENNSYLVANIA, June 4 - The following words and phrases when used in this subchapter
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Department." The Department of Transportation of the
Commonwealth.
"Educational partner." A school entity or an institution of
higher education.
"Institution of higher education." As defined in section
1501-L of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), known as
the Public School Code of 1949.
"School entity." A public school, including a charter school
or cyber charter school, private school, nonpublic school,
intermediate unit or area career and technical school, operating
within this Commonwealth.
"Unmanned aircraft system" or "UAS." An aircraft operated
without the possibility of direct human intervention from within
or on the aircraft.
§ 6702. Interstate agreements.
(a) Agreements authorized.--The department, on behalf of the
Commonwealth, may negotiate one or more interstate agreements
with an agency or educational partner recognized by the Federal
Aviation Administration for the research, testing, deployment,
training or education of unmanned aircraft systems.
(b) Approval required.--The Governor shall approve or
disapprove each agreement negotiated by the department under
subsection (a). An agreement shall become effective upon
approval by the Governor.
(c) Administration of agreement.--Following approval under
subsection (b), the department shall approve at least one entity
to administer the research, testing and deployment of, and
20250SB0468PN0893 - 2 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.