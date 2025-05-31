Survivor Assistance Available at Several Locations

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The state of Arkansas, FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration have added four new sites that offer face-to-face help for residents affected by the March 14-15 and April 2-22 severe storms, tornadoes and flooding. Hours are also extended at some sites.

Homeowners and renters in the impacted counties may be eligible for FEMA disaster assistance for losses not covered by insurance. Specialists are available to help you apply for FEMA assistance, review your existing application and submit documents needed to move your application forward.

The new locations and extended hours include:

CRITTENDEN COUNTY

Roberta Jackson Neighborhood Center

1300 Polk Avenue, West Memphis, AR 72301

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 and June 2 to June 4; closed Saturday and Sunday

West Memphis City Hall

205 South Redding, West Memphis, AR 72301

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 31 only

Earle City Hall

1005 2nd Street, Earle, AR 72331

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 to June 4

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY

Lake City – City Hall

406 Court Street; Lake City, AR 72437

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 2 to June 4

DESHA COUNTY

McGhee Municipal Complex

901 Holly Street, McGhee, AR 71654

Regular Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. May 30 to May 31 and June 2 to June 4

SHARP COUNTY

Hardy Fire Station

203 Church Street, Hardy, AR 72542

Days: May 30 to May 31 and June 2 to June 7

Hours: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday to Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; closed Sundays

Additional locations are listed online at x.com/FEMARegion6 and facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.

Survivors in Greene, Hot Spring, Independence, Izard, Jackson, Lawrence, Randolph, Sharp and Stone counties may apply for federal assistance if they had damage in the March storms. Similarly, those who were affected by the April storms, tornadoes and flooding in Clark, Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Desha, Fulton, Hot Spring, Jackson, Miller, Ouachita, Pulaski, Randolph, Saline, Sharp, St. Francis and White counties may also apply. Survivors affected by both the March and April storms should file a separate claim for each.

Here are the ways to apply:

Go to DisasterAssistance.gov

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, captioned telephone or other service, you can give FEMA your number for that service.

For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, go to Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

The Small Business Administration offers low-interest disaster loans to homeowners, renters, nonprofit organizations and businesses of any size. To apply online, visit https://lending.sba.gov or call 800- 659-2955. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, dial 711 to access telecommunications relay services.

For the latest information about Arkansas’ recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4865 or fema.gov/disaster/4873. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/