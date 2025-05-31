Border Patrol EMTs assist in rescue near Arivaca Lake

TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents played a vital role in a life-saving rescue effort after a man reportedly collapsed near Arivaca Lake on May 23.

At 3:10 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a request for assistance call from a concerned citizen about a man possibly suffering a heart attack. Pima County requested emergency assistance from Border Patrol.

Tucson Station agents, including two certified emergency medical technicians, responded quickly and located the 60-year-old man just minutes later. The man was semiconscious and struggling to communicate.

Paramedics from the Arivaca Fire Department arrived shortly after, followed by a helicopter rescue unit with hoisting capabilities. However, technical issues prevented the helicopter from completing the lift.

As another air medical service landed nearby, Border Patrol agents carried the man more than a mile through rugged terrain to reach the aircraft. The man was airlifted to a local hospital in Tucson for treatment.

The U.S. Border Patrol frequently assists local agencies in emergency responses, often providing immediate medical attention in remote areas.

“Every life matters. When someone is in need, the U.S. Border Patrol will always step up to help,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Our agents are committed to saving lives, no matter the terrain or circumstances.”

