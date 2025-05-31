Border Patrol EMTs assist in rescue near Arivaca Lake
TUCSON, Ariz. – U.S. Border Patrol agents played a vital role in a life-saving rescue effort after a man reportedly collapsed near Arivaca Lake on May 23.
At 3:10 p.m., the Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a request for assistance call from a concerned citizen about a man possibly suffering a heart attack. Pima County requested emergency assistance from Border Patrol.
Tucson Station agents, including two certified emergency medical technicians, responded quickly and located the 60-year-old man just minutes later. The man was semiconscious and struggling to communicate.
Paramedics from the Arivaca Fire Department arrived shortly after, followed by a helicopter rescue unit with hoisting capabilities. However, technical issues prevented the helicopter from completing the lift.
As another air medical service landed nearby, Border Patrol agents carried the man more than a mile through rugged terrain to reach the aircraft. The man was airlifted to a local hospital in Tucson for treatment.
The U.S. Border Patrol frequently assists local agencies in emergency responses, often providing immediate medical attention in remote areas.
“Every life matters. When someone is in need, the U.S. Border Patrol will always step up to help,” said Tucson Sector Chief Patrol Agent Sean L. McGoffin. “Our agents are committed to saving lives, no matter the terrain or circumstances.”
Follow the Chief of Tucson Sector on the social media platform X at @USBPChiefTCA and U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPArizona for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is America's frontline: the nation's largest law enforcement organization and the world's first unified border management agency. The 65,000+ men and women of CBP protect America on the ground, in the air, and on the seas. We facilitate safe, lawful travel and trade and ensure our country's economic prosperity. We enhance the nation's security through innovation, intelligence, collaboration, and trust.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.