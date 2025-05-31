San Diego Sector Border Patrol agents intercept human smugglers, seize firearms in highway stop

CAMPO, Calif. — U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector prevented a human smuggling attempt during a vehicle stop that resulted in the seizure of three fully loaded firearms.

The incident occurred Wednesday at 8:45 p.m., when agents assigned to the Campo Station conducted a vehicle stop on a Ford pickup truck on eastbound Interstate 8 near Jacumba Hot Springs. The immigration inspection revealed an alien smuggling attempt involving two suspected smugglers, later identified as one U.S. citizen and one Mexican national, and two illegal aliens from Mexico. Inside the truck, agents also discovered three fully loaded firearms—two handguns and one “ghost gun” style rifle—plus additional rounds of ammunition.

The two suspected smugglers, illegal aliens, vehicle, and firearms were transported to the Campo Station for processing. The privately made rifle was discovered without a serial number and the two handguns were registered to an individual not present in the vehicle. Along with the firearms, agents seized 23 rounds of 5.56mm rifle ammunition, 69 rounds of 9mm ammunition, and 6 magazines.

The suspected smugglers face felony charges in violation of 8 USC 1324 (bringing in and harboring aliens) and 18 USC 922(a) (unlawful acts involving firearms). The principal suspect is a male U.S. citizen, while the co-principal suspect is a female Mexican national and Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipient. The two smuggled illegal aliens will be removed to Mexico.

“These human smugglers and the unlawful weapons that were seized posed a significant danger to the community,” said Jeffrey D. Stalnaker, San Diego Sector Acting Chief Patrol Agent, “Every day, our Border Patrol agents put themselves in harm’s way to protect American lives. This incident is a glaring example of that and their never-ending commitment to protect America.”