Heinrich Invites U.S. Forest Service Chief to Pecos Watershed

Heinrich’s invitation follows the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to reverse Pecos Watershed mining withdrawal

WASHINGTON — U.S. Senator Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.), Ranking Member of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, sent a letter inviting U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz to visit the Upper Pecos Watershed in Northern New Mexico and hear from local leaders, Tribes, community members, farmers, business owners, and recreationists about the importance of protecting the Upper Pecos Watershed from new mining operations.

“For decades, the community in the Upper Pecos Watershed of New Mexico has been united in an effort to protect the river basin from the very real threat of mine waste pollution. Everyone in the community can agree that the Pecos River is an invaluable lifeline. With headwaters in Northern New Mexico, the Pecos supports a wide range of uses from recreation and agriculture to traditional use by the Pueblos in the area. Unfortunately, this region has a history of poorly managed mining projects,”Heinrich wrote to U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz.

“The area is still recovering from a devastating 1991 mine spill, which threatened the health and economic survival in the immediate community and for hundreds of miles throughout the state. Thanks to decades of hard work and millions of dollars, this watershed is once again one of the cleanest and most productive in the state – though the remediation is not complete,” Heinrich stated.

In 1991, a toxic waste spill from a closed mine in the Upper Pecos Watershed caused more than 11 miles of fish kill in the river and required a clean up effort that took decades and millions of dollars to complete. For years, there has been a community-led effort to protect the area from future mining claims to avoid similar threats and pollution.

In response to a letter sent by Heinrich and the N.M. Congressional Delegation, in December 2024, President Biden’s Bureau of Land Management (BLM) and Forest Service initiated a process to propose a 20-year withdrawal to help secure the region’s water and air quality, cultural resources, critical fish and wildlife habitat, and recreational opportunities. The withdrawal, for lands in San Miguel and Santa Fe counties, encompassed multiple Pecos River tributaries, including Dalton Canyon, Macho Canyon, Wild Horse Creek, Indian Creek, and Doctor Creek.

On December 16, 2024, the BLM and Forest Service initiated a 90-day public comment period to gather input on the proposal. During the comment period, the two agencies were scheduled to host a public meeting for the proposed Upper Pecos River Watershed Protection Area withdrawal on February 26, 2025. This public meeting was cancelled by the Trump Administration on February 19, 2025, with no further explanation. Despite the cancellation, the Administration received hundreds of public comments in support of the mineral withdrawal.

On April 7, 2025, reporting from Source New Mexico revealed the Trump Administration plans to reverse the BLM and the Forest Service’s decision to protect the Upper Pecos Watershed from new mining operations.

“I am concerned by the Forest Service’s decision to reverse the temporary protection and discontinue the process for a longer-term withdrawal. This decision was made without proper community engagement or review of the hundreds of positive comments that were submitted during the public comment period,” Heinrich continued in his letter to Chief Schultz.

In response to the Trump Administration’s reversal, Heinrich reintroduced his Pecos Watershed Protection Act to permanently withdraw all federally managed minerals in the watershed from development — preventing the leasing, patent, or sale of all publicly owned minerals.

To continue the effort to protect the Pecos, Heinrich invited Chief Schultz at the end of his letter, writing, “I would like to extend an invitation to you to visit New Mexico and the Pecos area so you can hear firsthand from local leaders, Tribes, community members, farmers, business owners, recreationists, and others while experiencing the beauty of this watershed. While there, you can see why this river is so valuable and witness the very real threat of mining pollution that still exists.”

At the end of his letter, Heinrich included invitations to Chief Schultz from local and Tribal leaders that show the widespread community support for permanently protecting the Pecos.

Read the community letter from over 20 local leaders and members of the Hispanic Conservation Leadership Council here.

Read the invitation from the Pueblo of Jemez here.

Read the invitation from the Pueblo of Tesuque here.

Read Heinrich’s full letter here and below:

Dear Chief Schultz:

For decades, the community in the Upper Pecos Watershed of New Mexico has been united in an effort to protect the river basin from the very real threat of mine waste pollution. Everyone in the community can agree that the Pecos River is an invaluable lifeline. With headwaters in Northern New Mexico, the Pecos supports a wide range of uses from recreation and agriculture to traditional use by the Pueblos in the area. Unfortunately, this region has a history of poorly managed mining projects. The area is still recovering from a devastating 1991 mine spill, which threatened the health and economic survival in the immediate community and for hundreds of miles throughout the state. Thanks to decades of hard work and millions of dollars, this watershed is once again one of the cleanest and most productive in the state – though the remediation is not complete.

To New Mexicans who are facing a threat to their way of life and cultural heritage, there is no doubt that this area should be permanently protected. The spill in 1991 left scars on the landscape and with those who depend on the river. We celebrated when the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management announced last year that they would be pursuing a 20-year mineral withdrawal in the basin. The long-overdue action by the last Administration was a major victory for the Pecos Valley.

However, I am concerned by the Forest Service’s decision to reverse the temporary protection and discontinue the process for a longer-term withdrawal. This decision was made without proper community engagement or review of the hundreds of positive comments that were submitted during the public comment period. The Administration also cancelled a public forum that would have allowed for discussion of the administrative withdrawal and demonstrated to your agency that this community is united by the beauty and health of the Pecos River.

Therefore, I would like to extend an invitation to you to visit New Mexico and the Pecos area so you can hear firsthand from local leaders, Tribes, community members, farmers, business owners, recreationists, and others while experiencing the beauty of this watershed. While there, you can see why this river is so valuable and witness the very real threat of mining pollution that still exists.

I am including letters and invites from local and tribal leaders that show the widespread support for this effort in the area. They represent just a few of many examples of community support for protecting the Pecos. Thank you for your attention to this request and I hope I can see you in New Mexico soon.

Sincerely,

###