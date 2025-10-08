Lee Blasts Democrat's Second Failed Attempt to End Trump’s National Energy Emergency

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah), Ranking Member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources, condemned Senate Democrats for again bringing forward a measure to formally end the National Energy Emergency declared by President Trump.

“Democrats are yet again bringing forth a measure to denounce President Trump for declaring an energy emergency,” said Chairman Lee. “It is a gesture so unserious it would be comic if it weren’t dangerous. At the very moment when the world is entering an energy race that will decide who commands the engines of artificial intelligence, who manufactures the tools of war, and who feeds and defends their people, Democrats have instead chosen to strike a pose. They are congratulating themselves for denying the existence of the fire while standing in the smoke and holding the matches.”??

The vote marks the second failed attempt by Senate Democrats to terminate the declaration, which remains vital to strengthening America’s energy security and ensuring the nation can meet record demand with reliable, domestic production.