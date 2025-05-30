Mayor Wu and Boston Parks and Recreation Department Cut Ribbon at Flour Bakery on Boston Common

Mayor Michelle Wu today joined the Boston Parks and Recreation Department, celebrated pastry chef Joanne Chang, and community members to cut the ribbon on Flour Bakery + Café’s newest location in the Boston Common Concession Pavilion. Selected through a competitive Request for Proposals (RFP) issued in the fall of 2024, Flour was chosen for its strong alignment with the City’s goals for enhancing public spaces with high-quality food service, community-centered design, and local ownership.

“Flour Bakery brings community and deliciousness to Boston Common with new treats and classic favorites, helping to build the excitement and activation Downtown,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “I am so excited to welcome this beloved local business to the center of one of Boston’s most historic community spaces in time for the summer.”

Led by James Beard Award-winning pastry chef and co-owner Joanne Chang, Flour is a minority- and women-owned small business that opened its first location in the South End in 2000. The Boston Common location will be Flour’s 10th bakery in the Boston-area, offering a unique opportunity to serve both longtime fans and first-time visitors in the heart of Boston’s most iconic park. The new Flour space on the Common had a soft opening on April 15 and offers special pastries created for the location including soft serve and the Embrace Sticky Bun.

“After 25 years of serving up sticky buns, BLTs, and warm smiles to Bostonians, the opening of our 10th bakery in the Boston Common is our love letter to the city,” said Joanne Chang. “What makes Flour special is truly our wonderful Boston community. Our team is thrilled and honored to welcome everyone who visits Flour Boston Common in this historic park.”

The selection of Flour Bakery builds on Mayor Wu’s efforts to revitalize Downtown Boston, which includes improving public spaces, supporting local businesses, and enhancing amenities for residents, workers, and tourists. The reactivation of the Boston Common Concession Pavilion is a key piece of the Boston Common Master Plan, which calls for improved edges, seamless park-to-city connections, and a stronger sense of place throughout the park.

“Flour Bakery’s arrival on Boston Common reflects our vision for parks that are vibrant, inclusive, and climate-resilient spaces at the heart of our communities,” said Chief Climate Officer and Interim Boston Parks Commissioner Brian Swett. “We’re excited to continue activating this treasured historic space and proud to support partnerships that enhance the daily experience of our parks while helping build a stronger and more welcoming Downtown.”

Flour Bakery joins a growing lineup of seasonal activations on the Common, including the return of the UnCommon Stage and Beer Garden in partnership with Emerson College, which brings food, beverages, and live music. This announcement also comes as the City continues to work with community partners to activate all corners of the Common. These initiatives reflect the goals of the Boston Common Master Plan: to expand amenities that support park visitors; create a multi-functional space welcoming to people of all backgrounds and neighborhoods; and strengthen the park’s natural, historic, and cultural character.

"I am excited to welcome Flour Bakery to the Boston Common and look forward to seeing how this beloved local business continues to flourish at their new location and that we reap the benefits of re-activating this space," said State Representative Jay Livingstone.

“Flour Bakery’s opening at the Boston Common is not just a milestone for our City, but a celebration of the nation’s oldest park. Joanne Chang’s leadership has helped shape Boston’s food scene and economic vibrancy, creating spaces that nourish not just with food but with love and community,” said City Councilor Sharon Durkan. “We are thrilled to welcome Flour Bakery + Cafe’s 10th location and look forward to all of the sweet memories that will be made here.”

“Flour’s arrival brings new energy to the Boston Common and reflects the power of public-private partnerships to reimagine what’s possible in our parks,” said Leslie Singleton Adam, Board Chair of the Friends of the Public Garden. “We’re thrilled to welcome a beloved local business into this historic space and to see the Common continue to evolve as a vibrant, welcoming destination for all.”