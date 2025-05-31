AHA blog: From Infancy to Adolescence — Hospitals Step Up to Support Youth Mental Health

Rebecca B. Chickey, MPH, AHA’s senior director, behavioral health services, closes Mental Health Awareness Month with a blog highlighting what the AHA and member hospitals and health systems are doing to support American children and adolescents during the current mental health crisis and previewing how the AHA will share more insight about youth mental health throughout the year. READ NOW

