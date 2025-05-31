GAO says CMS should target behavioral health services in prior authorization audits

The Government Accountability Office May 29 released a report recommending the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services target behavioral health services when auditing Medicare Advantage plans’ use of prior authorization. CMS said it currently does not target behavioral health services because they make up a small percentage of MA services, the report said.

The report describes selected MA organizations’ prior authorization requirements and use of internal coverage criteria for prior authorization decisions on behavioral health services. It also examines CMS’ oversight of the use of internal coverage criteria, among other issues. GAO said that CMS “would take the recommendation under advisement in the future.”