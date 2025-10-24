Senate HELP Committee holds hearing on growth, impact of 340B
The Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Oct. 23 held a hearing discussing the 340B Drug Pricing Program and its growth and impacts on patients. The AHA provided a statement to the committee in support of the program and highlighted benefits for patients and hospitals, such as lowering drug costs and subsidizing chronic underpayments from Medicare and Medicaid.
The AHA also discussed the impact of 340B in rural communities. “Most rural hospitals lose money when providing critical medical services needed in their communities and therefore rely on 340B savings to remain operational and provide specialty care,” the AHA wrote. “If these services were unavailable in their communities, rural patients would be forced to drive far distances to access the same level of care, which for many would be impossible.”
