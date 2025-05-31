Springfield Driver Services Center to Reopen After Remodel

The Department of Safety and Homeland Security’s Springfield Driver Services Center, 4676 Highway 41 North, Suite C, which closed for a planned remodel on May 21, will reopen on Monday, June 2.

The Driver Services Center will immediately resume regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Central. In the refurbished space, visitors will see new furniture and workstations.

For more information about Driver Services Center closings, visit tn.gov/safety/driver-services/locations.html.