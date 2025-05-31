New Beat Hits Memphis Streets: Bluff City Task Force Strikes a Chord Against Violent Crime

A newly formed partnership between the Tennessee Highway Patrol and local law enforcement agencies is producing early results in the fight against violent crime in Memphis. Known as the Bluff City Task Force, the initiative was launched in May to strategically saturate high-crime areas with uniformed officers, focusing on proactive traffic enforcement as a means to disrupt criminal activity.

Thanks to significant support from the Tennessee General Assembly and the Office of Governor Bill Lee, the Tennessee Highway Patrol has expanded its presence in West Tennessee, supporting local agencies and helping address persistent violence through coordinated patrols and targeted operations.

“In Memphis, we are standing shoulder to shoulder—state troopers, deputies, and city officers—making our streets safer one traffic stop at a time,” said Colonel Matt Perry, commander of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. “With increased staffing and smart enforcement strategies, this task force is already getting results.”

In just the first 30 days, Bluff City Task Force members have recovered numerous illegal firearms, seized dangerous drugs, and arrested repeat offenders. In several cases, firearms seized during traffic stops have been linked to homicides and shootings in neighboring states, demonstrating the far-reaching impact of the effort.

“This task force is focused on deterrence by visibility and precision enforcement,” added Colonel Perry. “When criminals know we’re out there, they think twice; and when we find them, we take swift action.”

The groundwork for the Bluff City Task Force began with earlier highway enforcement efforts aimed at combating illegal drag racing on Memphis interstates. As those operations showed success, state and local leaders saw an opportunity to broaden the mission: shift from reactive enforcement to strategic deployment of high-visibility patrols in communities facing the highest rates of violence.