Governor Newsom announces appointments 5.30.25

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Connie Nakano, of Elk Grove, has been appointed Assistant Director of the Office of Strategic Initiatives and Equity at the Department of Aging. Nakano has been Assistant Director of Communications at the Department of Aging since 2021. She was Assistant Deputy of Communications at the California Transportation Commission from 2020 to 2021. Nakano was a Public Information Officer at the California Department of Rehabilitation from 2017 to 2020. She was a Senior Marketing Specialist at the California Earthquake Authority from 2009 to 2017. Nakano was a National Interactive Account Manager at the Sacramento Bee from 2008 to 2009. She was an Advertising Account Manager at KMAX TV from 2004 to 2007. Nakano was an Advertising Account Manager at Valley Yellow Pages from 2002 to 2004. She was a Sales and Marketing Coordinator at KQCA 58 from 2000 to 2002. Nakano earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Communications from California State University, Sacramento. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and the compensation is $161,064. Nakano is a Democrat.

Patrick Schoch, of Byron, has been appointed to the 23rd District Agricultural Association Contra Costa County Fair Board. Schoch has been a Deputy Sheriff at the San Francisco Sheriff Office since 1998. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1994 to 2001 and in the United States Coast Guard from 2002 to 2024. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Schoch is a Republican.



Jonathon Porter, of Tulare, has been appointed to the 24th District Agricultural Association Tulare County Fair Board. Porter has been a Risk Management Consultant at Nationwide since 2022 and the Administrator of Machado Dairy & Farming Company Inc. since 2014. He held multiple positions for the County of Tulare from 2020 to 2022, including Agricultural and Standards Inspector at the Agricultural Commissioner’s Office and Administrative Assistant. Porter is a member of the Cabrillo Civics Club of California. He earned a Master of Business Administration degree in Agricultural Business from Quantic School of Business and Technology and a Bachelor of Science degree in Agricultural Science from California State University, Fresno. This position does not require Senate confirmation, and there is no compensation. Porter is registered without party preference.