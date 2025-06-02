Sydney Based Austar Metro Lifestyle Magazine Commence Feature Series On Organising Winter Events

Austar Metro Party Hire Group

Sydney based Austar Metro confirmed that in June they will commence publishing a series of features on tips for organising winter season weddings and events.

SYDNEY, NSW, AUSTRALIA, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Austar Metro is an online magazine website managed by Australian bloggers on an array of lifestyle matters, travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters right through to tips for selecting a chiropractor or home builder. There is something for everyone.During June they will respond to reader enquiries relating to hosting winter events with features from Party Hire Group who are specialists at assisting with arranging events across New South Wales and Victoria Australia.The first feature is on the benefits if having a Pop-up Marquee as the anchor structure for the event. The pop-up marquee is a quick, easy and cheap option for creating instant shelter, typically be set up in under 5 minutes.They are great for back yard parties, small events, festivals and as market stalls. The pop-up marquees come in a range of sizes including 3m x 3m, 3m x 6m and 4m x 8m. Order multiple marquees to create larger sheltered areas. Internal gutters can be provided and can be hired with or without walls.They are recognised as having one of the largest selections of chairs for hire in Sydney and Melbourne with their experienced staff able to advise on the most suitable options for the event and numbers attending.To learn more about Party Hire Group Marquee Hire Options and their array of tables and chairs to hire by visiting their website here: https://www.partyhiregroup.com.au/marquee-hire/ Craig Brown, Content Editor of Austar Metro Lifestyle Magazine said this in her interview with Eleven Media “The website magazine has been experiencing great growth in visitors to the online magazine over recent years. The management team have listened to the feedback survey from website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. The team have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information provided to all visitors to the website.”Learn more about Austar Metro Lifestyle Magazine and their array of lifestyle blogging features via their website here: https://www.austarmetro.com.au About Austar MetroAustar Metro Lifestyle Magazine is an online lifestyle magazine and leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web, on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a Family Lawyer or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.The blog has been in operation for over 10 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring unknown Australian industry sectors and companies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.