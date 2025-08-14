Forex Trading Coach Achieves 5 Star Rating For 16 Years

The Forex Trading Coach

The Forex Trading Coach has reached the remarkable achievement of 16 consecutive years of coaching at the same time achieving a continuous 5-star rating.

NELSON, SOUTH ISLAND, NEW ZEALAND, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In a world where most trading coaches come and go with the market cycles, In an industry known for hype, turnover, and empty promises, Andrew Mitchem, founder of The Forex Trading Coach has quietly achieved something almost unheard of, a five-star average rating across 16 years on Forex Peace Army — the trading world’s version of Google Reviews.It positions the coaching as the rarest of operators in the financial education world: someone who’s stayed consistent, transparent, and effective for over 16 years - as voted by actual students, not marketing teams.May this year marked the 16th anniversary of "The Forex Trading Coach," a program that has quietly transformed the financial lives of more than 4,000 people across 109 countries without the flashy marketing or unrealistic promises that plague this industry. Another remarkable achievement in itself.The training has helped real people with real lives — not just full-time traders or finance geeks. Fishermen through to FIFO workers and busy parents. Anyone with 30 minutes and the ability to follow a process are successful.All trades Andrew makes will be documented with some made into videos so students can see how they can travel and trade too. He will also be catching up with Paul Tillman in North Carolina for the first time in 5 years. He visited NZ on holiday in early 2020 just before the world went mad with Covid-19. Paul joined as a client of The Forex Trading Coach in 2015 and now helps run the forum site. He also teaches online and in person as well as running the US session webinars.“When starting this journey back in 2009, it was not possible to imagine the global reach the training has achieved. From a dairy farmer in New Zealand who discovered a reliable way to trade the markets in just 30 minutes a day and simply wanted to share it with others" said AndrewWhat makes Andrew's approach unique is its remarkable consistency through drastically different market conditions.While many trading systems falter when faced with certain market conditions, Andrew's methodology has delivered profits through:The aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, the European debt crisis, Brexit market turbulence, COVID market crashes, post-pandemic inflation, and rising interest rate environments."The principles of good trading don't change," Andrew explains. "Markets will always exhibit the same patterns and behaviours because human psychology doesn't change. What worked in 2009 still works today because the focus is on high-probability, high-reward setups with strict risk management."This consistency isn't just marketing talk - it's backed by verifiable results.Since 2010, the Daily chart trades Andrew shares with his members have averaged a 27% annual return (assuming just 0.5% risk per trade), with every single year closing in profit. This is from just the one-time frame chart. Many other trades are posted daily across multiple other time frame charts for members to follow.One misconception about Andrew's program is that it's only for experienced traders. In reality, many of his most successful students began with zero trading knowledge."Some of the best success stories over the 16 years are people who came in completely fresh," Andrew says. "They had no bad habits to unlearn, no complicated strategies cluttering their minds. They simply followed the process exactly as taught, and their results often surpassed those who'd been trading for years before joining The Forex Trading Coach programme."What separates The Forex Trading Coach from countless other programs is its emphasis on structured education combined with daily implementation.“Fresh fish is not handed on a plate, the training teaches student how to fish!” said Andrew "Every trade shared comes with a complete breakdown of the setup, entry and exit points, and risk management strategy. Students learn while they earn."This approach creates a powerful learning environment where members see real trades being taken and can follow along with their own accounts, accelerating the learning curve dramatically.To learn more about The Forex Trading Coach, visit their website here: https://theforextradingcoach.com/

