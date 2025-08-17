TOTAL PRINT MANAGEMENT ASSIST IAN LAZAR LIFESTYLE MAGAZINE WITH MONTHLY FEATURES ON AN ARRAY OF OFFICE PRINTING MATTERS

Ian Lazar Digital Total Print Management

Ian Lazar Digital confirmed to Eleven Media they will commence in September feature posts that focus on insights related to hi-tech office printing matters.

SYDNEY , NSW, AUSTRALIA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ian Lazar Digital's online magazine run features on all business and lifestyle matters, through to travel and fashion for the discerning blog reader on the web. The site also features all things from health, diet, fitness, home & garden matters, even to tips for selecting a chiropractor. There is something for everyone.Interest and questions from readers on the latest trends in office printing and print management have grown of late and they are about to commence a series of informative feature posts that focus on all matters related to this. The team at Ian Lazar Digital have had a long relationship with Sydney Based Total Print Management and they have kindly offered expert insight on technical insights relating to these featured posts.Total Print Management help organisations unlock the full potential of their printing and imaging environment. From smarter fleet management to streamlined workflows, they identify opportunities to reduce costs, boost productivity, and improve overall efficiency. Their services span office, production, and commercial environments, delivering the latest devices, secure print software, and end-to-end support. You can learn more about them and their array of services they offer by visiting their website here: https://totalprintmanagement.com.au Ian Lazar, Founder and Content Editor of Ian Lazar Digital said this in her interview with Eleven Media, “We have been experiencing great growth in visitors to our online magazine over recent years. We have listened to the feedback survey from our website visitors as to the content and experience they seek. We have seen the importance of also staying at the leading edge of technology to keep in touch with our clients the way they expect and to communicate in the best way possible the array of information we provide to our website visitors.”The blog has been in operation for over 5 years and is committed to meet client needs both in the information they provided readers and technology they use. The leading Australian online lifestyle magazine has a long history of regularly featuring Australian industry sectors and companies.About Ian Lazar DigitalIan Lazar Digital Lifestyle Magazine is a leading Australian online lifestyle magazine site for the discerning reader on the web on all things from health, fitness, home and garden matters right through to tips for selecting a business coach or cosmetic dentist. Something for everyone.To learn more about Ian Lazar Digital Lifestyle Magazine, visit their website here: https://ianlazar.net

