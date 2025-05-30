Attorney General Ken Paxton secured a major victory at the Supreme Court of Texas, enabling a lawsuit against Annunciation House, a nongovernmental organization (“NGO”) accused of unlawfully harboring illegal aliens, to proceed.

“Today is a great victory for Texas, secure borders, and the rule of law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “Annunciation House has flagrantly violated our laws by harboring illegal aliens and assisting them to enter further into our country. This cannot be allowed to continue, and I will do everything in my power to stop them and any other NGO breaking our laws.”

In 2024, Attorney General Paxton sued Annunciation House for harboring illegal aliens and operating a stash house in violation of the Texas Penal Code. This came after significant public evidence, in-court statements, and employee admissions demonstrated that Annunciation House was engaged in systematic violations of the law.

Annunciation House obtained an injunction from an El Paso County district judge halting OAG’s prosecution of the NGO. Attorney General Paxton appealed, and the Supreme Court of Texas has now overturned the lower court’s ruling and confirmed that the lawsuit can continue.

As part of its ruling, the Supreme Court expressly found “no evidence to support” an earlier, totally baseless accusation that the Attorney General pursued Annunciation House based on its association with the Catholic Church or Christian faith and, similarly, “remind[ed] the trial court of its duty to extend to the attorney general… a presumption of regularity, good faith, and legality.”

