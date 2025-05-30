B.C. releases second annual Pay Transparency Report

CANADA, May 30 - Government has released its second annual Pay Transparency Report, showing modest improvements to the gender pay gap in the province.

The biggest improvements in the gender pay gap since 2023 were noted in three sectors, analyzed using Statistics Canada data categorized by the North American Industry Classification System. In agriculture, forestry, fishing and hunting, there was an improvement from a gap of 45% down to 36%. The gap shrank from 24% to 17% in mining, quarrying and oil-and-gas extraction. Wholesale trade saw a positive shift from 18% down to 11%.

In addition, the gender pay gap shrank for young women with post-secondary trade certificates and diplomas from 21% in 2017 to 8% in 2024.

These improvements support B.C.’s overall goal to reduce the gender pay gap of 15%. Future long-term positive trends are anticipated based on initial progress.

The Pay Transparency Act was passed into law in May 2023, requiring all employers in B.C. to include salary and wage information on all publicly posted jobs. The annual report shows that in 2024, 85% of job postings in B.C. included pay information, compared to 52% in other parts of Canada, according to Indeed, a job-search platform.

By Nov. 1, 2025, all employers with 300 or more employees in B.C. are required to prepare and post reports about their gender pay gaps.

The requirement has been introduced in stages to give employers time to prepare.

Nov. 1, 2024: all employers with 1,000 employees in B.C. or more

Nov. 1, 2025: all employers with 300 employees in B.C. or more

Nov. 1, 2026: all employers with 50 employees in B.C. or more

An online reporting tool is available to support employers with an efficient way to prepare pay-transparency reports.

Learn More:

For more information about the pay-transparency tool, visit: https://paytransparency.fin.gov.bc.ca/login

For more information about the 2025 Pay Transparency Report, visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/assets/gov/british-columbians-our-governments/services-policies-for-government/gender-equity/pay-transparency-annual-report-2025.pdf

For more information about pay transparency in B.C., visit: https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/gender-equity/pay-transparency-in-bc