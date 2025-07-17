Province moves to protect supply of two more diabetes drugs

CANADA, July 17 - The Province is limiting sales of the drugs tirzepatide and dulaglutide, commonly known by the brand names Mounjaro and Trulicity, to preserve the supply for people with diabetes who really need it.

In April 2023, the provincial government added a “limits on sale” regulation to the Pharmacy Operations and Drug Scheduling Act to prevent sales of semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy, Rybelsus) to non-Canadian residents, to limit the impact of a supply shortage.

“Tirzepatide, dulaglutide and semaglutide are prescription drugs approved for the management of Type 2 diabetes, but their off-label use for weight loss is driving shortages of the drugs in several countries, including the United States,” said Josie Osborne, Minister of Health. “Our government is continuing to take action to ensure that people living with diabetes have reliable access to these essential medications.”

Drugs in the regulation, which now include tirzepatide and dulaglutide, can be purchased from B.C. pharmacies, online or in-person, by B.C. residents, Canadian citizens and permanent residents.

B.C. pharmacists will not be able to sell tirzepatide, dulaglutide and semaglutides to people who are not a citizen or permanent resident of Canada and who are not at the pharmacy in person. However, they will still be able to sell the drugs, in person at the pharmacy, to non-Canadians who have a valid prescription signed by a Canadian doctor or nurse practitioner.

The College of Pharmacists of B.C. is responsible for ensuring that college registrants comply with the regulation.

