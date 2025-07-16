Drivers are advised the north side on-ramp to Highway 1 westbound from East 1st Avenue will close for two weeks, from Thursday, July 17, until Monday, Aug. 4, 2025.

The closure will allow City of Vancouver crews to safely continue work on sewer upgrades on East 1st Avenue. The Ministry of Transportation and Transit will advise if any further closures or extensions are needed.

During the closure period, the on-ramp will remain closed and there will be no right or left turn onto the Highway 1 westbound on-ramp from East 1st Avenue.

Drivers travelling westbound can detour through East Hastings Street or McGill Street and should plan additional travel time through the route.

Travellers are reminded to obey signage. Traffic updates will be available on www.DriveBC.ca.