North Carolina Continues to Receive Historically High Emergency Assistance Under President Trump
President Trump turbocharged the emergency aid process to provide a 100% federal cost share in North Carolina for Public Assistance from the declaration date of September 29, 2024, to March 24, 2025.
WASHINGTON -- In light of false reporting and charges from politicians, FEMA is setting the record straight. North Carolina received one of the longest 100% cost share periods in FEMA’s history — 6 full months of full federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures. Today, the state is still receiving a 90% cost share. Due to the severity of the disaster with Hurricane Helene, exacerbated by the previous administrations’ mismanagement and neglect, FEMA is currently providing North Carolina a 90% federal cost share, far exceeding the normal 75% and the same amount the state of North Carolina requested on December 6, 2024.
Through FEMA’s Public Assistance program, which provides funds for state and local governments’ response and recovery work, the state received more than $484 million at a 100% federal cost share for 180 days, funding projects for road repair, debris removal, critical infrastructure repair and more. Since January 20, 2025, more than $172 million in Public Assistance reimbursements has been approved to support the recovery efforts in North Carolina.
In addition to the higher threshold federal cost share, federal emergency management support to North Carolina has accelerated under President Trump’s administration.
- More than 785 staff remain deployed on North Carolina, assisting with recertification of Direct Housing and Temporary Housing Units, supporting 2,700 Public Assistance projects, coordinating debris removal and survivor casework. Over 45 of FEMA’s North Carolina staff are locally hired, joining the agency after Helene and bringing valuable local knowledge to the recovery efforts.
- More than $455 million has been approved for North Carolina survivors to help pay for food, medicine, housing assistance and home repairs.
- More than $22.4 million has been provided to nearly 7,900 North Carolinians to repair or replace private roads and bridges damaged by Helene.
- Nearly 12.8 million cubic yards (CY) of debris have been removed from waterways, roads, homes and business, with more than 4.7 million CY removed since President Trump took office.
