What to Expect When You Apply for FEMA Assistance

OKLAHOMA CITY – If you live in Cleveland, Creek, Lincoln, Logan, Oklahoma, Pawnee, and Payne counties and were affected by the wildfires and straight-line winds that occurred March 14-21, 2025, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

How To Apply for FEMA Assistance

Apply online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App for mobile devices.

Visit one of the state-led, FEMA supported, community sites.

Call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362 between 6 a.m. and 10 p.m. CT. Help is available in most languages. If you use a relay service, such as video relay (VRS), captioned telephone or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance - YouTube.

When you apply for assistance, have this information readily available:

If insured, the policy number or the agent and/or the company name.

A current phone number where you can be contacted.

Your address at the time of the disaster and the address where you are now staying.

Your Social Security number, if available.

A general list of damage and losses.

Banking information for direct deposit if available.

Remember to keep receipts from all purchases related to cleanup and repair.

Within 10 days after registering, a FEMA Inspector will contact you to schedule an appointment. To be prepared for the visit, please have the following documents available to support the inspection:

Driver’s License (State ID) for applicant and co-applicant.

Proof of Ownership and Occupancy.

Receipts of any items purchased prior to inspection.

Pictures of any damages that may now be repaired or cleared off the property.

During the appointment, FEMA inspectors will:

Wear official FEMA ID badges.

Confirm your disaster registration number.

Review structural and personal property damages.

FEMA inspectors will not:

Determine eligibility.

Take any money or ask for credit card information.

Take the place of an insurance inspection.

Make sure to keep your scheduled appointment. Appointments will take 10-20 minutes and you or someone you choose to represent you must be present. Contact your insurance agent if you have insurance.

Within 10 days after the inspector’s visit, you will be sent a decision letter. If eligible for assistance, you will receive an electronic funds transfer. A follow-up letter will explain how the money can be used.

For an accessible video on FEMA home inspections, go to FEMA Accessible: Home Inspections.

Your Determination Letter

You will receive a letter from FEMA either by mail or email, based on the preference you indicated when you applied. The letter will explain whether FEMA has found you eligible for assistance, how much, and how the assistance must be used.

If your letter says your application cannot be approved, it does not mean you’re denied. The letter will explain how to appeal the decision if you do not agree with it. For an overview of the appeal process, visit How Do I Appeal the Final Decision? | FEMA.gov.

Digital Disbursement

FEMA understands that everyone may not have an active bank account. In order to provide additional options for survivors, FEMA is partnering with the U.S. Treasury to provide new options for survivors to receive their disaster assistance money through digital payments.

Eligible survivors will be able to receive their assistance funds through the following payment methods:

A direct deposit into their bank account

A credit to their Visa or Mastercard debit card

A U.S. Debit Card they use to receive other federal benefits

An electronic check sent to a pre-paid debit card

PayPal Account

Digital payments can provide money to eligible survivors on the same day in most cases.

FEMA and the U.S. Treasury will continue partnering with the private sector to add new ways for survivors to receive digital payments that comply with federal privacy, security and financial standards.

For more information, visit https://www.fema.gov/disaster/4866. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/