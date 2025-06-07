Submit Release
Los Angeles County Wildfire Recovery Continues with Over $3 Billion in Federal Support

LOS ANGELES – As of June 6, just under five months since the Los Angeles County wildfires were declared, FEMA, along with our federal partners, have made over $3 billion available for eligible homeowners, renters, and businesses who have been impacted by the disaster. This total includes:

Individual Assistance 


To date, FEMA has approved over $136 million to help 57,813 survivors recover through the Individual Assistance program, including more than $42 million for Housing Assistance and more than $93 million for Other Needs Assistance paid directly to survivors. 

FEMA’s Rental Assistance 
FEMA’s Rental Assistance Program provides money directly to eligible survivors to find their own temporary housing. 749 owners and 2,677 renters are utilizing the rental assistance program. More than $18 million has been approved for rental assistance from FEMA.

Small Business Administration


The U.S. Small Business Administration has approved more than $2.9 billion in federal disaster loans for businesses, nonprofits and residents impacted by the Los Angeles County wildfires. That includes more than $456 million for businesses and more than $2.4 billion to homeowners and renters to help them rebuild and recover from the disaster.

Los Angeles County Wildfire Recovery Continues with Over $3 Billion in Federal Support

