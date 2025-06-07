Disaster Recovery Center Opening June 6 in Butler County

Cape Girardeau – A Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) is opening, June 6, in Poplar Bluff, in Butler County to assist Missourians who sustained damage to their primary residence, personal property, or have emergency needs due to the severe storms, straight-line winds, tornadoes and wildfires that occurred March 14-15, 2025.

Those with disaster-related damage in Bollinger, Butler, Camden, Carter, Franklin, Howell, Iron, Jefferson, Oregon, Ozark, Perry, Phelps, Reynolds, Ripley, St. Louis, Wayne, Webster, and Wright counties may be eligible for assistance by registering with FEMA.

At the center, affected individuals can get help applying for disaster assistance, speak to state or federal representatives, receive updates on their FEMA registration, and more. To find the center nearest you, visit FEMA.gov/DRC. Survivors may visit any center for assistance.

The center is opening Friday, June 6, 2025, at 8 a.m. CDT. See location and hours below:

Butler County – MPC World Impact Center Conference Center

727 Ridge Avenue

Poplar Bluff, MO 63901

Hours of operation – Mon - Sat: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. (Closed Sundays)

FEMA financial assistance may include money for basic home repairs, personal property losses or other underinsured/uninsured disaster-related needs such as childcare, transportation, medical needs, funeral, or dental expenses. The FEMA registration deadline is July 22, 2025.

It is not necessary to go to a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance. The fastest way to apply is online at DisasterAssistance.gov or via the FEMA app. You may also call 1-800-621-3362. If you use a relay service, such as video relay, captioned telephone, or other service, give FEMA your number for that service.

Affected individuals who register for FEMA assistance will receive a decision letter by mail or on their DisasterAssistance.gov account. If the letter says you are “not approved” for some categories of assistance, it does not mean you have been denied assistance.

It is important to read the letter carefully as it will explain your registration status and advise what you need to do to continue the process.

Missourians who need disaster information, shelter information or referrals, or would like to volunteer are urged to call 211. Multilingual services are available, and the 211 service is available throughout Missouri. For out-of-state access: 1-800-427-4626.

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) and FEMA advise individuals and businesses impacted by the disaster to report damage to their local emergency management officials. Local officials can connect survivors to resources being provided by state departments and non-governmental organizations assisting with unmet needs.

If you have questions about your FEMA letter, visit a Disaster Recovery Center or call the FEMA Helpline at 1-800-621-3362.