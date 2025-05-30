Proclamation Honors May as AAPI Heritage Month
Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation celebrating May 2025 as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Governor Hochul also announced 16 state landmarks will be illuminated red and gold tonight, May 30, in celebration.
“New York has long served as a beacon of hope for immigrants and marginalized communities who are looking for a safe haven and a land of new opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “The AAPI community continues to enrich our State, fostering strength and resilience through their boundless contributions.”
Landmarks to be illuminated red and gold include:
- One World Trade Center
- Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge
- Kosciuszko Bridge
- The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building
- State Education Building
- Alfred E. Smith State Office Building
- Empire State Plaza
- State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center
- Niagara Falls
- The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge
- Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct
- Albany International Airport Gateway
- MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station
- Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal
- Moynihan Train Hall
- Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park
View more information on the Governor’s commitment to supporting AAPI New Yorkers.
