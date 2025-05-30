Proclamation Honors May as AAPI Heritage Month

Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation celebrating May 2025 as Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month. Governor Hochul also announced 16 state landmarks will be illuminated red and gold tonight, May 30, in celebration.

“New York has long served as a beacon of hope for immigrants and marginalized communities who are looking for a safe haven and a land of new opportunities,” Governor Hochul said. “The AAPI community continues to enrich our State, fostering strength and resilience through their boundless contributions.”

Landmarks to be illuminated red and gold include:

One World Trade Center

Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge

Kosciuszko Bridge

The H. Carl McCall SUNY Building

State Education Building

Alfred E. Smith State Office Building

Empire State Plaza

State Fairgrounds – Main Gate & Expo Center

Niagara Falls

The “Franklin D. Roosevelt” Mid-Hudson Bridge

Grand Central Terminal - Pershing Square Viaduct

Albany International Airport Gateway

MTA LIRR - East End Gateway at Penn Station

Fairport Lift Bridge over the Erie Canal

Moynihan Train Hall

Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park

