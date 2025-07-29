Edgard 'The Dreamkiller' Plazaola to Fight for BKFC Title at BKFC 80, Sept. 12 at Hard Rock Hollywood, FL

Edgard "The Dreamkiller" Plazaola Victorious Dreamkiller landing a precision strike Dreamkiller using Jukestir Coordinaiton Punching Bag

Undefeated Plazaola eyes championship gold in what could be his toughest test yet at BKFC 80.

BKFC Hall of Fame is my ultimate goal.” — Edgard "The Dreamkiller" Plazaola

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rising star Edgard “The Dreamkiller” Plazaola (5-0) has confirmed (via Instagram) that he will compete for the featherweight championship at BKFC 80, taking place September 12th at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida.The undefeated Nicaraguan-American has turned heads in the combat sports world with his explosive finishes, precise striking, and relentless pressure inside the Squared Circle. With five consecutive wins—each by stoppage—Plazaola now finds himself on the brink of history as he prepares for the biggest fight of his career.While BKFC has yet to officially confirm the opponent, all signs point to a highly anticipated title showdown with reigning featherweight champion Kai Stewart, setting up a potential clash between two of the division’s most exciting talents.ABOUT "THE DREAMKILLER"Born in Nicaragua and emigrating to the United States as a teenager, Plazaola initially came in pursuit of the American Dream—though fighting wasn't originally on his radar. Today, he's not only living that dream but redefining it, emerging as one of the most exciting and promising fighters on the BKFC roster.Standing at just 5'6" in the 145-pound featherweight division, Plazaola regularly defies expectations. "The Dreamkiller" has stopped every opponent he's faced, including a memorable three-punch knockout at KnuckleMania 2 and most recently, a third-round TKO victory over Louie Lopez at the sold-out Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida."I want to be remembered in this sport," Plazaola says. "Becoming a world champion and entering the BKFC Hall of Fame is my ultimate goal."TRAINING SMARTER, FIGHTING HARDEROutside the Squared Circle, Plazaola embodies the martial arts lifestyle. Training twice a day and serving as the head coach at Miami’s esteemed Freestyle Fighting Academy (1423 SW 107th Ave, Miami, FL 33174 ), he mentors future fighters, sharing his knowledge, discipline, and passion for combat sports.To refine his impressive footwork and precision striking, Plazaola incorporates innovative tools such as the Jukestir: Coordination Punching Bag , highlighting his dedication to advanced, science-based training methods. "It one of my favorite tools...it keeps my reflexes, defense, and accuracy sharp."ABOUT BKFCBare Knuckle Fighting Championship is one of the fastest-growing combat sports organization in the world, known for its raw, high-intensity action and global roster of elite athletes.Learn more about BKFC 80 at https://www.bkfc.com/events/bkfc-hollywood-2 Follow Edgard Plazaola’s journey on Instagram at @the_dreamkill3r

