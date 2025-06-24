Wild Energy and CampLife Announce New Integration to Automate Utility Metering and Maximize Campground Revenue

Wild Energy and CampLife team up to bring seamless utility billing automation to campgrounds.

SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wild Energy , the leading provider of Smart Utility Metering solutions, has announced a new integration with CampLife , a premier campground reservation and management software. This partnership delivers powerful automation capabilities that help park operators streamline utility billing, reduce manual workloads, and recover costs more effectively.Through this integration, CampLife users can automatically sync electricity usage from Wild Energy’s revenue-grade meters into their property management system. This eliminates the need for manual entry, reduces billing errors, and improves transparency for both staff and guests.The integration also makes it easy for parks to bill short-stay guests for their actual electricity usage—enabling fair, accurate utility recovery even for transient reservations.A mutual customer operating more than 1,000 sites is already pioneering the integration at one of the busiest parks in the country. Management is excited about the new opportunities this brings for automation, enhanced efficiency, and meaningful cost savings—especially during peak seasons when streamlined operations are essential.“This partnership with Wild Energy represents our ongoing commitment to providing campgrounds with the technology they need to operate more efficiently and serve guests better,” said Tyler Duffy, President of CampLife. “By integrating Wild Energy’s smart metering into our platform, we’re helping parks take control of utility costs and day-to-day operations.”Mike Sorensen, CEO of Wild Energy, added:“Campgrounds are busy, dynamic environments—and utility billing shouldn’t be a bottleneck. This integration empowers operators to automate utility recapture, eliminate manual processes, and bill short-stay guests with precision and compliance. It’s a smarter way to manage your park and protect your bottom line.”This marks Wild Energy’s 11th integration with leading campground and marina management platforms, reinforcing its position as the most connected smart metering provider in the outdoor hospitality industry. Additional integrations are in progress as Wild Energy continues to expand its ecosystem and support operators looking to modernize utility infrastructure and improve revenue performance.To learn more, visit https://wildenergyco.com/pages/camplife-utility-integration

Remote Meter Reading in CampLife

