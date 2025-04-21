Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,223 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 403,897 in the last 365 days.

Park Software and Wild Energy Announce Utility Billing Integration for Campgrounds and Marinas

The latest utility metering integration from Wild Energy for campgrounds and marinas

This milestone marks Wild Energy's 10th integration, giving campgrounds and marinas more choices when it comes to automating utility metering.

Park and Wild Energy's solution has transformed how we manage electric costs, ensuring accurate billing and greater transparency for our guests.”
— Zachary King, COO
SARASOTA, FL, UNITED STATES, April 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Park Software and Wild Energy have launched a seamless integration to help campgrounds and marinas automate electric billing, ensuring accurate cost recovery and improved efficiency. This partnership eliminates manual processes, allowing parks to track and bill for electricity with ease.

Park Software is renowned for its free to use and user-friendly campground management platform, offering features like an intuitive drag-and-drop booking system and flexible booking management. This integration with Wild Energy’s smart metering technology enhances the platform’s flexibility, allowing parks to efficiently manage utility billing alongside reservations.

“This integration simplifies electric billing, ensuring park operators can recover costs efficiently while offering a seamless experience for guests,” said Rylan Blowers, CEO and Co-Founder of Park Software. “We’re seeing more campgrounds running automated, streamlined operations and interfacing our management software with services like Wild Energy make this future vision of what a campground can look like possible."

Wild Energy’s smart utility metering technology provides real-time electric and water usage tracking, allowing Park’s new utility integration to capture accurate meter readings for hassle-free billing.

“For parks looking to streamline operations and eliminate flat-rate electric fees, this integration provides a reliable, automated solution.” said Mike Sorensen, President and CEO of Wild Energy. “It helps operators recapture utility expenses and improve efficiency without additional administrative burdens.”

For North Shore Marina and Campground, the integration has already made a significant impact.

“Park and Wild Energy's solution has transformed how we manage electric costs, ensuring accurate billing and greater transparency for our guests,” said Zachary King, COO. “It saves time, eliminates guesswork, and ultimately improves our bottom line.”

The Park and Wild Energy integration is now available for campgrounds looking to simplify utility management and ensure fair, accurate, and compliant utility billing.

For more information, visit: wildenergyco.com and parkwith.us

Matt Wiggins
Wild Energy
marketing@wildenergyco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Park Software and Wild Energy Announce Utility Billing Integration for Campgrounds and Marinas

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Real Estate & Property Management, Technology, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more