Summer 2025 Special Events and Deals at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

A Season of Authentic Experiences, Historic Celebrations, and Bundled Savings at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex

CAPE CANAVERAL, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This summer, guests are invited to Discover Something Real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, where the original stories, legendary artifacts, and immersive experiences offer an authentic journey into the past, present, and future of space exploration. From June through August, visitors will experience a season of stellar savings, exciting events, and extraordinary encounters – all while exploring the original universe.From June 2 through August 17, guests can enjoy a delicious deal, receiving $10 off regular, one-day adult or child admission with the purchase of a $20 meal voucher, redeemable at Orbit Cafe and Moonrock Cafe.Available for pre-purchase through the Call Center and online from June 2 through August 17, 2025, all tickets must be redeemed on or before Sunday, December 14, 2025.For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com/info/tickets/ A Summer of Real Space AdventuresThroughout the summer, a robust lineup of themed events will bring space to life in exciting and engaging ways: Astronaut Week : June 9–15Where else on Earth is there the chance to meet a real astronaut every day? During Astronaut Week at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, visitors will have a blast with all things astronauts, including the chance to win prizes during Astronaut Trivia and Astronaut Bingo and hands-on kids’ activities under Space Shuttle Atlantis. The daily Astronaut Encounter engages participants with captivating tales shared directly by the inspirational space explorers who have journeyed beyond our atmosphere. And last but not least, guests can capture the moment with selfies and autographs. All Astronaut Week events are included with Admission. For more information, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com/event/astronaut-week/ • July Fourth Weekend Activities: July 4–7Celebrate Independence Day with classic games like mini golf, cornhole, and giant Four-in-a-Row at the Atlantis Pavilion.• Moon Fest/Vintage Chic Days: July 18–20Celebrate the 56th anniversary of the Apollo 11 Moon landing in retro style!Apollo 11 launched on July 16, 1969, then landed on July 20 on the moon and splashed down on July 24. During the weekend of July 18 – 20 guests can celebrate Apollo 11 in their finest vintage threads during Moon Fest 2025. Whether a seasoned space enthusiast or a curious explorer, Moon Fest 2025 promises an unforgettable experience for all ages. Weekend activities will include:o Performances by The Vocalists, a period acapella group, and Astro and Orbit, a space comedy duoo “Apollo to Artemis” presentations from a Visitor Complex experto An Apollo 11 short filmo Photo ops with the lunar rover at Apollo/Saturn V Centero Crafts for kids, such as creating tin foil hats and splashdown capsulesFor additional information, visit kennedyspacecenter.com/launches-and-events/featured-events/• Discovery Day: July 26Commemorate the 20th anniversary of the STS-114 mission, the shuttle program’s triumphantreturn to space.o Hear firsthand accounts from astronauts, Mike Mullane, Bruce Melnick, William “Bill” Shepherd and Tony Antonelli, who flew aboard Space Shuttle Discovery (location TBD)o Explore Atlantis and learn about the Shuttle Program• Aviation Weekend: August 1–3Soar into the world of aeronautics beneath one of the most famous gliders in history, Space Shuttle Atlantis, during Aviation Weekend. Visitors will have the chance to meet with engineers, designers, and pilots, color their own NASA aircraft, and stop by a special photo booth to get their own pilot picture. In addition, a special showing of “Blue Angels 3D” will air in the IMAXtheater daily from August 1-8. (Check the daily schedule for show times.)Also not to be missed: Tales from the Flight Deck, during which astronauts and pilots join a special panel discussion to talk about their careers in the aviation industry. Guests will be able to ask questions and panel participants will be available for photo ops post-event. The weekend will also feature a solar-powered DJ block party outside Space Shuttle Atlantis with games and music from noon to 4 p.m. daily. For more information, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com/launches-and-events/featured-events/ Kennedy Under the Stars : August 30, 6:30–10 p.m.Kennedy Under the Stars, a celestial after-hours experience at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, returns on August 30, 2025. For a perfect end to Summer, the visitor complex is turning back the clock 25 years for some Y2K nostalgia. Participants can look forward to:o Video DJ in the Rocket Garden, featuring the best early 2000s music videoso Techno DJ dance party that will light up NASA Centralo Cosmic Glow Miniature Golf beneath the massive Saturn 1B rocketo Multisensory science experiments with the innovative STEAM Teamo Glowing bar and lounge areaso The chance to mingle with veteran NASA astronautso Live entertainment throughout the nightGuests can also join the Ortega Observatory of Florida Tech for a journey through the cosmos, using state-of-the-art telescopes, to witness breathtaking views of celestial wonders while hearing fascinating insights. This immersive stargazing experience brings the universe closer, sparking curiosity and wonder for all ages.In addition, several visitor complex top attractions will remain open, providing extra time to explore without daytime crowds. Tickets, which will go on sale June 5, are $65 plus tax for all ages. To purchase tickets and learn more information, visit www.kennedyspacecenter.com/event/kennedy-under-the-stars/ About Kennedy Space Center Visitor ComplexGo beyond imagination and into something real at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. Get up-close to real flight flown artifacts, meet a veteran NASA astronaut, feel the rumble of a rocket launch and so much more. Just 45 minutes from Orlando, Fla., Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex opens daily at 9 a.m. with closing times varying by season. The popular, two-day ticket, which can be used for up to six months from purchase and averages a cost of less than $45 per day, is now available for $89 per adult and $79 per child. Single-day admission is $75 per adult, $65 per child. For more information, call 877-313-2610 or visit www.KennedySpaceCenter.com

