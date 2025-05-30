Small Fix, Big Impact: ZD Stucco Repair Restores a Century-Old Home

Before and after - Summit NJ project Rotten wood hiding behind the stucco Completed stucco repair project in Summit, NJ

ZD Stucco Repair recently completed a stucco restoration project on a 1920 Tudor-style home in the quiet neighborhood of Summit, New Jersey.

While small in scope, this recent stucco repair project highlights a widespread issue that often goes unnoticed.” — Zoltan Dicso, Founder

SUMMIT, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The project addressed hidden structural issues and preserved the historic integrity of the property.During the initial inspection, ZD Stucco experts identified the absence of essential head flashing above a second-floor window—an issue that could lead to long-term water damage. To properly correct the problem, the team opened the stucco system above and below the window, revealing and replacing rotted plywood, then installed a moisture barrier system and head flashing to ensure lasting protection.After reinstalling the stucco, the team skillfully matched the original texture and applied two coats of high-performance elastomeric paint , restoring the wall to its original appearance while enhancing its durability.“While small in scope, this recent stucco repair project highlights a widespread issue that often goes unnoticed,” said Zoltan Dicso, Founder of ZD Stucco Repair . “Improper stucco installation and missing structural components like head flashing can quietly cause major damage over time.”

