DOA News release on specialty crop grant program

HDOA SPECIALTY CROP GRANT PROGRAM ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS

Grant Funding Totals More than $500,000

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 29, 2025

NR25-12

HONOLULU – The Hawai‘i Department of Agriculture (HDOA), Market Development Branch (MDB), is accepting applications for the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP) for Fiscal Year 2025. The funding for this year’s program totals $512,663 and seeks project proposals that increase the competitiveness of Hawai‘i’s specialty crops. Award amounts range from $20,000 to $50,000.

Under the program, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) allocated funding to each state based on the value of the specialty crops produced. Specialty crops are defined by the USDA as fruits and vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture, and nursery crops (including floriculture). Much of Hawai‘i’s diversified agriculture falls under this specialty crop designation.

Eligible applicants include non-profit organizations, local, state and federal government entities, for-profit organizations, universities and individuals for projects that enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i’s specialty crops. Applicants must reside in, or their business or educational affiliation must be registered in Hawai‘i.

The primary goal of this grant program is to support projects that could provide the highest measurable benefits or return-on-investment to the specialty crop segment in Hawai‘i. Projects must enhance the competitiveness of Hawai‘i-grown specialty crops, in either domestic or foreign markets. Preference will be given to projects that measurably increase the production and/or consumption of specialty crops, and/or foster the development of fledging crops and organic operations.

Application information for the Request for Proposals (RFP25-03-MDB) is available on the State Procurement Office website at: https://hands.ehawaii.gov/hands/opportunities

The application deadline is noon on June 20, 2025.

To assist applicants, an instructional video will be posted on the SCBGP website at: https://hdoa.hawaii.gov/add/scbgp/

Inquiries may be addressed to 808-973-9594 or email: [email protected]

