DBEDT NEWS RELEASE: Visitor Industry Grows Again in April 2025

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

KA MOKU ʻĀINA O HAWAIʻI

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

DEPARTMENT OF BUSINESS, ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AND TOURISM

KA ʻOIHANA HOʻOMOHALA PĀʻOIHANA, ʻIMI WAIWAI A HOʻOMĀKAʻIKAʻI

RESEARCH AND ECONOMIC ANALYSIS DIVISION

JAMES KUNANE TOKIOKA

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HOʻOKELE

EUGENE TIAN

CHIEF STATE ECONOMIST

VISITOR INDUSTRY GROWS AGAIN IN APRIL 2025

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

May 29, 2025

HONOLULU – According to preliminary statistics from the Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT), total visitor arrivals and total visitor spending in April 2025 increased compared to the same month last year. There were 833,219 visitors to the Hawaiian Islands in April 2025, up 7.9 percent from April 2024. Total visitor spending measured in nominal dollars was $1.69 billion, which was growth of 9.4 percent from April 2024. When compared to pre-pandemic 2019 levels, April 2025 total visitor arrivals represent a 98.1 percent recovery from April 2019 and total visitor spending was higher than April 2019 ($1.32 billion, +28.3%).

In April 2025, 810,276 visitors arrived by air service, mainly from the U.S. West and U.S. East. Additionally, 22,943 visitors came via out-of-state cruise ships. In comparison, 740,720 visitors (+9.4%) arrived by air and 31,695 visitors (-27.6%) came by cruise ships in April 2024, and 824,610 visitors (-1.7%) arrived by air and 24,787 visitors (-7.4%) came by cruise ships in April 2019. The average length of stay by all visitors in April 2025 was 8.36 days, compared to 8.28 days (+1.1%) in April 2024 and 8.25 days (+1.4%) in April 2019. The statewide average daily census was 232,323 visitors in April 2025, compared to 213,080 visitors (+9.0%) in April 2024 and 233,616 visitors (-0.6%) in April 2019.

In April 2025, 457,248 visitors arrived from the U.S. West, which was an increase compared to April 2024 (400,070 visitors, +14.3%) and April 2019 (388,573 visitors, +17.7%). U.S. West visitor spending of $855.0 million rose from April 2024 ($765.2 million, +11.7%), and was much higher than April 2019 ($547.0 million, +56.3%). Daily spending by U.S. West visitors in April 2025 ($234 per person) decreased slightly from April 2024 ($236 per person, -0.8%) but was up considerably from April 2019 ($171 per person, +36.7%).

In April 2025, arrivals from the U.S. East of 180,383 visitors increased from April 2024 (176,339 visitors, +2.3%) and April 2019 (159,115 visitors, +13.4%). U.S. East visitor spending of $449.1 million rose from April 2024 ($436.8 million, +2.8%) and was significantly more than April 2019 ($286.8 million, +56.6%). Daily spending by U.S. East visitors in April 2025 ($277 per person) increased from April 2024 ($273 per person, +1.4%) and was much more than April 2019 ($200 per person, +38.4%).

There were 52,358 visitors from Japan in April 2025, an increase from April 2024 (50,626 visitors, +3.4%) but continued to be much lower than April 2019 (119,487 visitors, -56.2%). Visitors from Japan spent $77.4 million in April 2025, compared to $75.1 million (+3.0%) in April 2024 and $164.0 million (-52.8%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Japanese visitors in April 2025 ($245 per person) was higher than April 2024 ($238 per person, +3.2%) and April 2019 ($234 per person, +5.0%).

In April 2025, 36,381 visitors arrived from Canada, down from April 2024 (38,936 visitors, -6.6%) and April 2019 (56,749 visitors, -35.9%). Visitors from Canada spent $91.0 million in April 2025 compared to $88.3 million (+3.0%) in April 2024 and $100.2 million (-9.2%) in April 2019. Daily spending by Canadian visitors in April 2025 ($224 per person) increased from April 2024 ($221 per person, +1.6%) and was much higher than April 2019 ($154 per person, +45.8%).

There were 83,905 visitors from all other international markets in April 2025, which included visitors from Oceania, Other Asia, Europe, Latin America, Guam, the Philippines, and the Pacific Islands. In comparison, there were 74,749 visitors (+12.2%) from all other international markets in April 2024 and 100,686 visitors (-16.7%) in April 2019.

In April 2025, a total of 4,885 transpacific flights with 1,085,113 seats serviced the Hawaiian Islands. Total air capacity was similar to April 2024 (4,890 flights, -0.1% with 1,080,344 seats +0.4%) but less than April 2019 (5,031 flights, -2.9% with 1,112,200 seats, -2.4%).

Year-to-Date 2025

A total of 3,288,966 visitors arrived in the first four months of 2025, up 3.2 percent from 3,186,223 visitors in the first four months of 2024. Total arrivals decreased 2.6 percent when compared to 3,376,675 visitors in the first four months of 2019.

In the first four months of 2025, total visitor spending was $7.30 billion, an increase compared to the first four months of 2024 ($6.82 billion, +7.2%) and the first four months of 2019 ($5.81 billion, +25.7%).

VIEW FULL NEWS RELEASE AND TABLES

Statement by DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka

April was a solid month for the visitor industry. The industry has performed well during the first four months of 2025, mainly driven by continued growth in the U.S. markets (U.S. West and U.S. East). U.S. arrivals grew by 5.5 percent, offsetting the decline in arrivals from international markets.

We expect a modest slowdown in tourism during the summer season caused by uncertainties in the political and economic environment both nationally and internationally. We believe the situation will be temporary and anticipate the state’s tourism industry to rebound in 2026.

# # #

Media Contacts:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Cell: 808-518-5480

Email: [email protected]

Jennifer Chun

Director of Tourism Research

Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism

Phone: 808-973-9446

Email: [email protected]